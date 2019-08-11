Red Bull Ring Moto2: Binder ends KTM winless run in chaotic race
Binder took the lead off the line and, along with Xavi Vierge and pole-sitter Tetsuta Nagashima, broke away from the rest of the field.
But the group's breakaway only lasted three laps when Vierge smashed into Nagashima at Turn 4, resulting in a massive crash.
Binder was given a breathing room thanks to the crash, but was slowly reeled in by a group led by Enea Bastianini.
After some tussling, Remy Gardner got up to second with a triple overtake at Turn 4, and the Australian was soon all over Binder.
Gardner made several overtaking attempts but all of them occurred at Turn 1, and he was unable to make any of the moves stick.
When he ran wide at Turn 1, Bastianini and Alex Marquez joined the fight, but Gardner remained the man to challenge Binder.
Of the top two, it was Gardner cracking under pressure as he went off at Turn 1 again, and hit Marquez's Kalex after rejoining.
Gardner fell in the middle of the circuit as a result, a couple of bikes coming dangerously close to him in the immediate aftermath.
Bastianini was up to second afterwards but he only stayed there for one lap before more drama happened.
In a late-race charge, Luca Marini had snatched third from Marquez, only to then lose his bike at Turn 9 and wipe out Bastianini, who was taken away on a stretcher.
Marquez was next up to chase after Binder but the championship leader did not take any risks and couldn't get close enough to make a move stick.
Binder crossed the line first by three tenths over Marquez, claiming the first win of his and KTM's difficult Moto2 campaign.
With second place, Marquez still extended his championship lead over Tom Luthi, who was only sixth, to 43 points.
Jorge Navarro completed the rostrum, the Speed Up rider taking his fifth podium but still chasing a win this year.
Pons duo Lorenzo Baldassarri and Augusto Fernandez completed the top five from Luthi, who was in podium contention early on but was overtaken by several riders.
Iker Lecuona (American Racing), Marcel Schrotter (Intact) and Mattia Pasini (Tasca) made up the top 10.
Race results:
1
41
KTM
25
2
73
Kalex
25
0.330
3
9
Speed Up
25
1.839
4
7
Kalex
25
2.183
5
40
Kalex
25
3.303
6
12
Kalex
25
4.645
7
88
KTM
25
5.200
8
27
KTM
25
5.285
9
23
Kalex
25
6.973
10
54
Kalex
25
9.428
11
5
Kalex
25
11.203
12
35
Kalex
25
12.252
13
11
Kalex
25
13.099
14
21
Speed Up
25
13.886
15
64
NTS
25
18.684
16
62
MV
25
20.714
17
77
MV
25
25.000
18
94
Kalex
25
25.226
19
96
KTM
25
28.471
20
4
NTS
25
29.993
21
16
KTM
25
33.876
22
65
KTM
25
34.746
23
72
KTM
25
38.031
24
22
Kalex
25
44.263
25
19
Teppei Nagoe
Kalex
25
1'00.320
26
18
KTM
25
1'00.432
27
3
KTM
25
1'00.934
33
Kalex
20
5 Laps
10
Kalex
20
5 Laps
87
Kalex
19
6 Laps
45
Kalex
7
18 Laps
97
Kalex
3
22 Laps