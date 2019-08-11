Red Bull Ring Moto2: Binder ends KTM winless run in chaotic race

David Gruz
Binder took the lead off the line and, along with Xavi Vierge and pole-sitter Tetsuta Nagashima, broke away from the rest of the field.

But the group's breakaway only lasted three laps when Vierge smashed into Nagashima at Turn 4, resulting in a massive crash.

Binder was given a breathing room thanks to the crash, but was slowly reeled in by a group led by Enea Bastianini.

After some tussling, Remy Gardner got up to second with a triple overtake at Turn 4, and the Australian was soon all over Binder.

Gardner made several overtaking attempts but all of them occurred at Turn 1, and he was unable to make any of the moves stick.

When he ran wide at Turn 1, Bastianini and Alex Marquez joined the fight, but Gardner remained the man to challenge Binder.

Of the top two, it was Gardner cracking under pressure as he went off at Turn 1 again, and hit Marquez's Kalex after rejoining.

Gardner fell in the middle of the circuit as a result, a couple of bikes coming dangerously close to him in the immediate aftermath.

Bastianini was up to second afterwards but he only stayed there for one lap before more drama happened.

In a late-race charge, Luca Marini had snatched third from Marquez, only to then lose his bike at Turn 9 and wipe out Bastianini, who was taken away on a stretcher.

Marquez was next up to chase after Binder but the championship leader did not take any risks and couldn't get close enough to make a move stick.

Binder crossed the line first by three tenths over Marquez, claiming the first win of his and KTM's difficult Moto2 campaign.

With second place, Marquez still extended his championship lead over Tom Luthi, who was only sixth, to 43 points.

Jorge Navarro completed the rostrum, the Speed Up rider taking his fifth podium but still chasing a win this year.

Pons duo Lorenzo Baldassarri and Augusto Fernandez completed the top five from Luthi, who was in podium contention early on but was overtaken by several riders.

Iker Lecuona (American Racing), Marcel Schrotter (Intact) and Mattia Pasini (Tasca) made up the top 10.

Race results:

1

41

South Africa
South Africa

Brad Binder

KTM

25

2

73

Spain
Spain

Alex Marquez

Kalex

25

0.330

3

9

Spain
Spain

Jorge Navarro

Speed Up

25

1.839

4

7

Italy
Italy

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Kalex

25

2.183

5

40

Spain
Spain

Augusto Fernandez

Kalex

25

3.303

6

12

Switzerland
Switzerland

Thomas Luthi

Kalex

25

4.645

7

88

Spain
Spain

Jorge Martin

KTM

25

5.200

8

27

Spain
Spain

Iker Lecuona

KTM

25

5.285

9

23

Germany
Germany

Marcel Schrotter

Kalex

25

6.973

10

54

Italy
Italy

Mattia Pasini

Kalex

25

9.428

11

5

Italy
Italy

Andrea Locatelli

Kalex

25

11.203

12

35

Thailand
Thailand

Somkiat Chantra

Kalex

25

12.252

13

11

Italy
Italy

Nicolo Bulega

Kalex

25

13.099

14

21

Italy
Italy

Fabio Di Giannantonio

Speed Up

25

13.886

15

64

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bo Bendsneyder

NTS

25

18.684

16

62

Italy
Italy

Stefano Manzi

MV

25

20.714

17

77

Switzerland
Switzerland

Dominique Aegerter

MV

25

25.000

18

94

Germany
Germany

Jonas Folger

Kalex

25

25.226

19

96

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Dixon

KTM

25

28.471

20

4

South Africa
South Africa

Steven Odendaal

NTS

25

29.993

21

16

United States
United States

Joe Roberts

KTM

25

33.876

22

65

Germany
Germany

Philipp Ottl

KTM

25

34.746

23

72

Italy
Italy

Marco Bezzecchi

KTM

25

38.031

24

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Sam Lowes

Kalex

25

44.263

25

19

Teppei Nagoe

Kalex

25

1'00.320

26

18

Andorra
Andorra

Xavi Cardelus

KTM

25

1'00.432

27

3

Germany
Germany

Lukas Tulovic

KTM

25

1'00.934

33

Italy
Italy

Enea Bastianini

Kalex

20

5 Laps

10

Italy
Italy

Luca Marini

Kalex

20

5 Laps

87

Australia
Australia

Remy Gardner

Kalex

19

6 Laps

45

Japan
Japan

Tetsuta Nagashima

Kalex

7

18 Laps

97

Spain
Spain

Xavi Vierge

Kalex

3

22 Laps

