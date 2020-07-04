Red Bull Ring F3: Piastri wins after first-corner drama

Marcus Simmons
motorsport.com

Australian driver Peroni, who was taken on to the Renault F1 junior programme thanks to his 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup success, was part of a three-abreast battle for the lead going into the first corner.

 

Piastri got pincered between the two and appeared to try to back out, but as Fernandez turned in from the outside there was a collision, which pitched Fernandez off the track, and the ART Grand Prix driver retired to the pits with damage to his right-rear.

Piastri barely lost momentum, and was able to slipstream Zendeli up the hill to the Turn 3 hairpin, passing the German around the outside for the lead.

While Prema Racing starlet Piastri raced into the distance, Trident driver Zendeli focused on defending from a train comprising Logan Sargeant (Prema), Alex Peroni (Campos Racing) and Frederik Vesti (Prema).

Sargeant managed to pass Zendeli around the outside of the tight Turn 4 right-hander on the fifth lap, but got two wheels on the grass and conceded the position once again.

One lap later he tried again at the same place and, with Zendeli appearing relatively uncomfortable on the brakes, Peroni was also able to get past too.

At that point, Sargeant was 3.2 seconds behind Prema teammate Piastri, and the gap grew over the next couple of laps, but then the American began to chip away at the margin.

Once the shadowing Peroni became less of a threat, Sargeant began to reel in Piastri. The gap dipped under 2.0s with two laps remaining, and it was 1.6s at the flag.

Peroni set fastest lap in his pursuit of Sargeant on his way to making it two Australians on the podium, while Vesti – who passed Zendeli on lap nine – was also close at hand and completed a Prema 1-2-4.

Last year’s Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor challenged Vesti on the opening lap, but put two wheels of his MP Motorsport car in the gravel at Turn 4 and dropped back behind David Beckmann and Liam Lawson.

Red Bull Junior Lawson passed Beckmann on the ninth lap for sixth, but the Hitech GP driver couldn’t sufficiently close the gap to Beckmann’s Trident team-mate Zendeli.

Beckmann and Verschoor spent most of the race in seventh and eighth, with just a small margin to Alexander Smolyar (ART), reigning BRDC Formula 3 champion Clement Novalak (Carlin) and Bent Viscaal (MP Motorsport).

The order didn’t change, meaning Novalak claimed the final point and pole for Sunday’s reversed-grid race, with new rules meaning it is the top 10 reversed rather than the eight of before.

Jake Hughes, fifth on the grid, pitted at the end of the formation lap for attention to the left-rear of his HWA Racelab car, joined the race late and finished 28th.

New Red Bull Junior Igor Fraga, who started from the back following qualifying problems, made commendable progress to 16th from the 30-car field.

Race results:

1

1

Australia
Australia

Oscar Piastri

Italy
Italy

Prema Powerteam

24

 

2

3

United States
United States

Logan Sargeant

Italy
Italy

Prema Powerteam

24

1.600

3

29

Australia
Australia

Alexander Peroni

Spain
Spain

Campos Racing

24

3.000

4

2

Denmark
Denmark

Frederik Vesti

Italy
Italy

Prema Powerteam

24

4.000

5

10

Germany
Germany

Lirim Zendeli

Italy
Italy

Trident

24

7.400

6

5

New Zealand
New Zealand

Liam Lawson

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

HitechGP

24

10.800

7

11

Germany
Germany

David Beckmann

Italy
Italy

Trident

24

12.800

8

17

Netherlands
Netherlands

Richard Verschoor

Netherlands
Netherlands

MP Motorsport

24

13.800

9

8

Russian Federation
Russian Federation

Alexander Smolyar

France
France

ART Grand Prix

24

14.100

10

26

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Clement Novalak

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Carlin

24

14.500

11

18

Netherlands
Netherlands

Bent Viscaal

Netherlands
Netherlands

MP Motorsport

24

15.400

12

4

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Max Fewtrell

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

HitechGP

24

22.300

13

7

France
France

Theo Pourchaire

France
France

ART Grand Prix

24

22.900

14

16

Australia
Australia

Jack Doohan

Germany
Germany

HWA AG

24

25.200

15

6

Norway
Norway

Dennis Hauger

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

HitechGP

24

26.600

16

24

Brazil
Brazil

Igor Fraga

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Charouz Racing System

24

27.100

17

23

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Roman Staněk

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Charouz Racing System

24

27.500

18

14

Brazil
Brazil

Enzo Fittipaldi

Germany
Germany

HWA AG

24

27.800

19

21

Italy
Italy

Federico Malvestiti

Switzerland
Switzerland

Jenzer Motorsport

24

29.200

20

12

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Olli Caldwell

Italy
Italy

Trident

24

29.500

21

20

Australia
Australia

Calan Williams

Switzerland
Switzerland

Jenzer Motorsport

24

29.900

22

28

United States
United States

Cameron Das

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Carlin

24

30.300

23

27

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Enaam Ahmed

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Carlin

24

30.800

24

19

Austria
Austria

Lukas Dunner

Netherlands
Netherlands

MP Motorsport

24

31.100

25

25

Germany
Germany

David Schumacher

Czech Republic
Czech Republic

Charouz Racing System

24

35.200

26

31

Germany
Germany

Sophia Flörsch

Spain
Spain

Campos Racing

24

35.800

27

22

Italy
Italy

Matteo Nannini

Switzerland
Switzerland

Jenzer Motorsport

24

36.300

28

15

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

Jake Hughes

Germany
Germany

HWA AG

24

37.500

29

30

Italy
Italy

Alessio Deledda

Spain
Spain

Campos Racing

23

 

 

9

Venezuela
Venezuela

Sebastian Fernandez

France
France

ART Grand Prix

1

 

