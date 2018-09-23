Red Bull Ring DTM: Rast takes record fourth straight win

motorsport.com

Rast was only eighth on the grid but had a superb start to leave Remus already in fourth, and follow pole-sitter Gary Paffett, Nico Muller and Paul di Resta.

Muller took the lead on the exit of Remus on lap three which was then followed by Paffett attacking Muller but unable to make a move.

The order of the top four otherwise remained unchanged until Rast pitted on lap 17.

Di Resta followed suit a lap later but had to surrender third to Rast, who then also passed Paffett next time around thanks to a poor stop for the Briton.

Rast then moved ahead of Muller soon afterwards and cruised to the finish, winning his fourth race in a row and closing the gap to 30 points in the championship.

Muller took second as Paffett and di Resta battled for third, with the Scotsman managing to make a move shortly after their pitstops.

But Paffett was able to fight back this time around at Schlossgold and secured third, 2.2s ahead of di Resta, who points lead is now down to four.

Joel Eriksson and Pascal Wehrlein were fifth and sixth after the start and they kept their positions until the finish.

Timo Glock was investigated but escaped a penalty for forcing Edoardo Mortara off track to take seventh ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

Mortara lost two places in his brief off-track excursion and then fell behind Philipp Eng on the last lap to finish 10th.

Daniel Juncadella was attacking Glock for seventh in the dying stages but went off at Remus, eventually settling for 11th.

Mercedes wildcard Sebastien Ogier had to make an additional pitstop due to cleaning his windscreen and was 17th, a lap down.

After mechanical issues in qualifying, Lucas Auer also had to retire in the pits in the race as well, as Augusto Farfus stopped on track.

Race results

1

 René Rast 

Audi RS5 DTM

40

57'45.704

 

2

 Nico Müller 

Audi RS5 DTM

40

57'46.125

0.421

3

 Gary Paffett 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

40

57'50.404

4.700

4

 Paul di Resta 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

40

57'52.667

6.963

5

 Joel Eriksson 

BMW M4 DTM

40

57'56.593

10.889

6

 Pascal Wehrlein 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

40

58'00.413

14.709

7

 Timo Glock 

BMW M4 DTM

40

58'01.396

15.692

8

 Mike Rockenfeller 

Audi RS5 DTM

40

58'05.897

20.193

9

 Philipp Eng 

BMW M4 DTM

40

58'10.534

24.830

10

 Edoardo Mortara 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

40

58'11.389

25.685

11

 Daniel Juncadella 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

40

58'12.018

26.314

12

 Jamie Green 

Audi RS5 DTM

40

58'12.351

26.647

13

 Robin Frijns 

Audi RS5 DTM

40

58'22.545

36.841

14

 Marco Wittmann 

BMW M4 DTM

40

58'23.363

37.659

15

 Bruno Spengler 

BMW M4 DTM

40

58'23.717

38.013

16

 Loic Duval 

Audi RS5 DTM

40

58'24.040

38.336

17

 Sébastien Ogier 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

39

58'07.388

1 Lap

18

 Lucas Auer 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

27

39'45.845

13 Laps

19

 Augusto Farfus 

BMW M4 DTM

15

21'54.631

25 Laps

What to Read Next