Red Bull Ring DTM: Paffett grabs race two pole to narrow title fight

Marcus Simmons
Autosport
Mercedes DTM veteran Gary Paffett hit back after a disappointing first race at the Red Bull Ring by grabbing pole for Sunday's event.

Paffett, who fell further behind chief title rival and Mercedes team-mate Paul di Resta on Saturday after finishing a lowly 10th, beat Audi's Nico Muller to the top spot by 0.028 seconds.

With di Resta taking third position, Paffett has narrowed the gap to di Resta to seven points from nine.

The session took place on a mainly dry track, although there were damp patches on the asphalt owing to overnight precipitation and a mainly overcast morning.

Reigning champion Rene Rast looked to be continuing his late-season resurgence and 2018 title attack, which climaxed with a third successive win in Saturday's race, by topping the times on the first runs by just 0.003s from Muller.

But Rast could not improve on his second set of Hankook tyres, and plummeted to eighth position in the starting line-up.

First it was Pascal Wehrlein who snatched provisional pole for Mercedes, followed rapidly by Muller, before Paffett finally set the session topper.

Muller improved again on his final lap, but could not quite match Paffett.

Behind di Resta, Edoardo Mortara and Wehrlein made it four Mercedes runners in the top five, before an impressive effort from rookie Joel Eriksson - the best driver from the BMW stable.

Another BMW, that of Timo Glock, was seventh, and will share the fourth row with Rast.

On-the-road Saturday winner Daniel Juncadella briefly propelled himself up to third with an early second run, before his Mercedes slipped to ninth, with the BMW of Philipp Eng rounding out the top 10.

World Rally hero Sebastien Ogier continued the rate of improvement that resulted in an impressive run at the end of the first race - he was slowest again, but this time his Mercedes was within a quarter of a second of the next-slowest runner.

Qualifying Result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Gary Paffett

HWA

Mercedes

1m23.404s

2

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

0.028s

3

Paul Di Resta

HWA

Mercedes

0.228s

4

Edoardo Mortara

HWA

Mercedes

0.308s

5

Pascal Wehrlein

HWA

Mercedes

0.344s

6

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

0.369s

7

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

0.449s

8

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

0.462s

9

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Mercedes

0.481s

10

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

0.565s

11

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

0.610s

12

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

0.636s

13

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

0.666s

14

Lucas Auer

HWA

Mercedes

0.729s

15

Bruno Spengler

RBM

BMW

0.781s

16

Augusto Farfus

RMG

BMW

0.846s

17

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

1.018s

18

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

1.048s

19

Sebastien Ogier

HWA

Mercedes

1.296s


