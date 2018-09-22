Red Bull Ring DTM: Juncadella tops red-flagged wet qualifying

motorsport.com

Qualifying started with heavy rain falling on track and the red flags were shown after just five minutes due to poor conditions, as Audi's Nico Muller led the way on a 1m43.892s.

Following a 10-minute break, the session was restarted and first place was consistently traded among drivers.

Championship contender di Resta took the lead with five minutes remaining only for his laptime to be cancelled due to track limits.

BMW man Timo Glock inherited the lead as a result but Mercedes driver Juncadella demoted him soon afterwards, lowering the benchmark by nearly four tenths with a 1m36.071s.

Glock could improve one more time but his effort fell 0.071s short, leaving Juncadella to take pole position for the third time this year.

Mike Rockenfeller led Audi's efforts in third, as di Resta had to settle for fourth in his Mercedes.

However his points-leading teammate Paffett could only take 10th, as he went off-track twice during the session.

Marco Wittmann (BMW) was fifth followed by Lucas Auer (Mercedes), Augusto Farfus (BMW) and Audi drivers Robin Frijns and Rene Rast.

Nico Muller, who took 12th, is under investigation for rejoining the track in an unsafe manner.

Mercedes wildcard Sebastien Ogier rounded out the order in 19th, 2.8s slower than Juncadella.

Qualifying results

1

 Daniel Juncadella 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

11

1'36.071

 

2

 Timo Glock 

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'36.142

0.071

3

 Mike Rockenfeller 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'36.300

0.229

4

 Paul di Resta 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'36.534

0.463

5

 Marco Wittmann 

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'36.636

0.565

6

 Lucas Auer 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'36.841

0.770

7

 Augusto Farfus 

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'36.881

0.810

8

 Robin Frijns 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'36.947

0.876

9

 René Rast 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'37.077

1.006

10

 Gary Paffett 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'37.123

1.052

11

 Loic Duval 

Audi RS5 DTM

13

1'37.234

1.163

12

 Nico Müller 

Audi RS5 DTM

11

1'37.243

1.172

13

 Pascal Wehrlein 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

12

1'37.249

1.178

14

 Philipp Eng 

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'37.259

1.188

15

 Jamie Green 

Audi RS5 DTM

12

1'37.581

1.510

16

 Bruno Spengler 

BMW M4 DTM

12

1'37.589

1.518

17

 Joel Eriksson 

BMW M4 DTM

13

1'37.924

1.853

18

 Edoardo Mortara 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

10

1'38.355

2.284

19

 Sébastien Ogier 

Mercedes-AMG C63 DTM

10

1'38.960

2.889

