Red Bull Ring DTM: Juncadella beats Glock to pole, Ogier 19th

Juncadella beats Glock to pole in wet qualifying

Mercedes' Daniel Juncadella claimed pole position for the first race of the penultimate round of the DTM at the Red Bull Ring on a wet track.

The qualifying session began in heavy rain, and was red-flagged after five minutes, but the rain stopped during the break and times tumbled after the session restarted.

Pole looked to be a battle between ex-Formula 1 drivers Paul di Resta (Mercedes) and Timo Glock (BMW), with the former sitting atop the times until his effort was disallowed due to a track-limits infringement.

Glock was now in front, before Juncadella's superb effort put him at the top. A subsequent lap from Glock brought the gap down to 0.071 seconds, but it was not enough to knock the Spaniard off pole.

Audi veteran Mike Rockenfeller moved up to third, with di Resta taking fourth - although the title-chasing Mercedes driver never quite matched his discarded lap, it made no difference to his final position.

Two-time champion Marco Wittmann will line his BMW up fifth, sharing the third row with the Mercedes of Lucas Auer.

Augusto Farfus put his BMW seventh, with Robin Frijns eighth for Audi.

Double Nurburgring winner and outside title contender Rene Rast qualified ninth for Audi, with championship leader Gary Paffett 10th - the Mercedes driver was one of several to skate into the gravel at the Turn 6 left-hander before rejoining.

Five-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier qualified his Mercedes 19th and last, a second away from the next-slowest driver.

Qualifying result

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap 1 Daniel Juncadella HWA Mercedes 1m36.071s - 2 Timo Glock RMR BMW 1m36.142s 0.071s 3 Mike Rockenfeller Phoenix Audi 1m36.300s 0.229s 4 Paul Di Resta HWA Mercedes 1m36.534s 0.463s 5 Marco Wittmann RMG BMW 1m36.636s 0.565s 6 Lucas Auer HWA Mercedes 1m36.841s 0.770s 7 Augusto Farfus RMG BMW 1m36.881s 0.810s 8 Robin Frijns Abt Audi 1m36.947s 0.876s 9 Rene Rast Rosberg Audi 1m37.077s 1.006s 10 Gary Paffett HWA Mercedes 1m37.123s 1.052s 11 Loic Duval Phoenix Audi 1m37.234s 1.163s 12 Nico Muller Abt Audi 1m37.243s 1.172s 13 Pascal Wehrlein HWA Mercedes 1m37.249s 1.178s 14 Philipp Eng RMR BMW 1m37.259s 1.188s 15 Jamie Green Rosberg Audi 1m37.581s 1.510s 16 Bruno Spengler RBM BMW 1m37.589s 1.518s 17 Joel Eriksson RBM BMW 1m37.924s 1.853s 18 Edoardo Mortara HWA Mercedes 1m38.355s 2.284s 19 Sebastien Ogier HWA Mercedes 1m38.960s 2.889s