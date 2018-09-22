Red Bull Ring DTM: Juncadella beats Glock to pole, Ogier 19th

Marcus Simmons
Autosport
Juncadella beats Glock to pole in wet qualifying
Mercedes' Daniel Juncadella claimed pole position for the first race of the penultimate round of the DTM at the Red Bull Ring on a wet track.

The qualifying session began in heavy rain, and was red-flagged after five minutes, but the rain stopped during the break and times tumbled after the session restarted.

Pole looked to be a battle between ex-Formula 1 drivers Paul di Resta (Mercedes) and Timo Glock (BMW), with the former sitting atop the times until his effort was disallowed due to a track-limits infringement.

Glock was now in front, before Juncadella's superb effort put him at the top. A subsequent lap from Glock brought the gap down to 0.071 seconds, but it was not enough to knock the Spaniard off pole.

Audi veteran Mike Rockenfeller moved up to third, with di Resta taking fourth - although the title-chasing Mercedes driver never quite matched his discarded lap, it made no difference to his final position.

Two-time champion Marco Wittmann will line his BMW up fifth, sharing the third row with the Mercedes of Lucas Auer.

Augusto Farfus put his BMW seventh, with Robin Frijns eighth for Audi.

Double Nurburgring winner and outside title contender Rene Rast qualified ninth for Audi, with championship leader Gary Paffett 10th - the Mercedes driver was one of several to skate into the gravel at the Turn 6 left-hander before rejoining.

Five-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier qualified his Mercedes 19th and last, a second away from the next-slowest driver.

Qualifying result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

1

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Mercedes

1m36.071s

-

2

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

1m36.142s

0.071s

3

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

1m36.300s

0.229s

4

Paul Di Resta

HWA

Mercedes

1m36.534s

0.463s

5

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

1m36.636s

0.565s

6

Lucas Auer

HWA

Mercedes

1m36.841s

0.770s

7

Augusto Farfus

RMG

BMW

1m36.881s

0.810s

8

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

1m36.947s

0.876s

9

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

1m37.077s

1.006s

10

Gary Paffett

HWA

Mercedes

1m37.123s

1.052s

11

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

1m37.234s

1.163s

12

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

1m37.243s

1.172s

13

Pascal Wehrlein

HWA

Mercedes

1m37.249s

1.178s

14

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

1m37.259s

1.188s

15

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

1m37.581s

1.510s

16

Bruno Spengler

RBM

BMW

1m37.589s

1.518s

17

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

1m37.924s

1.853s

18

Edoardo Mortara

HWA

Mercedes

1m38.355s

2.284s

19

Sebastien Ogier

HWA

Mercedes

1m38.960s

2.889s

