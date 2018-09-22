Red Bull Ring DTM: Juncadella beats Glock to pole, Ogier 19th
Mercedes' Daniel Juncadella claimed pole position for the first race of the penultimate round of the DTM at the Red Bull Ring on a wet track.
The qualifying session began in heavy rain, and was red-flagged after five minutes, but the rain stopped during the break and times tumbled after the session restarted.
Pole looked to be a battle between ex-Formula 1 drivers Paul di Resta (Mercedes) and Timo Glock (BMW), with the former sitting atop the times until his effort was disallowed due to a track-limits infringement.
Glock was now in front, before Juncadella's superb effort put him at the top. A subsequent lap from Glock brought the gap down to 0.071 seconds, but it was not enough to knock the Spaniard off pole.
Audi veteran Mike Rockenfeller moved up to third, with di Resta taking fourth - although the title-chasing Mercedes driver never quite matched his discarded lap, it made no difference to his final position.
Two-time champion Marco Wittmann will line his BMW up fifth, sharing the third row with the Mercedes of Lucas Auer.
Augusto Farfus put his BMW seventh, with Robin Frijns eighth for Audi.
Double Nurburgring winner and outside title contender Rene Rast qualified ninth for Audi, with championship leader Gary Paffett 10th - the Mercedes driver was one of several to skate into the gravel at the Turn 6 left-hander before rejoining.
Five-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier qualified his Mercedes 19th and last, a second away from the next-slowest driver.
Qualifying result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
1
Daniel Juncadella
HWA
Mercedes
1m36.071s
-
2
Timo Glock
RMR
BMW
1m36.142s
0.071s
3
Mike Rockenfeller
Phoenix
Audi
1m36.300s
0.229s
4
Paul Di Resta
HWA
Mercedes
1m36.534s
0.463s
5
Marco Wittmann
RMG
BMW
1m36.636s
0.565s
6
Lucas Auer
HWA
Mercedes
1m36.841s
0.770s
7
Augusto Farfus
RMG
BMW
1m36.881s
0.810s
8
Robin Frijns
Abt
Audi
1m36.947s
0.876s
9
Rene Rast
Rosberg
Audi
1m37.077s
1.006s
10
Gary Paffett
HWA
Mercedes
1m37.123s
1.052s
11
Loic Duval
Phoenix
Audi
1m37.234s
1.163s
12
Nico Muller
Abt
Audi
1m37.243s
1.172s
13
Pascal Wehrlein
HWA
Mercedes
1m37.249s
1.178s
14
Philipp Eng
RMR
BMW
1m37.259s
1.188s
15
Jamie Green
Rosberg
Audi
1m37.581s
1.510s
16
Bruno Spengler
RBM
BMW
1m37.589s
1.518s
17
Joel Eriksson
RBM
BMW
1m37.924s
1.853s
18
Edoardo Mortara
HWA
Mercedes
1m38.355s
2.284s
19
Sebastien Ogier
HWA
Mercedes
1m38.960s
2.889s