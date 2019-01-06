Red Bull Holden 2019 Supercars challenger unveiled

The team revealed its new look at its season launch at Dalby Aerodrome in Queensland, with recently-retired superstar Craig Lowndes – today confirmed as Whincup's partner for the enduros – back behind the wheel of a Red Bull-backed machine.

As teased late last week, the car features more white at the front end than the 2018 version of the livery. The blue also carries further back, running up the rear quarter panel and onto the hatch underneath the wing. That means the major Holden branding has switched from black to white.

“It’s really great to reveal the 2019 Red Bull Holden Racing Team car livery in Dalby," said Lowndes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This year we’ve done something different by launching in Dalby and getting close to the community here. The people and the farmers came out and they all had a smile on their faces."

Triple Eight scales back to two cars for the 2019 season, a deal to sign Simona de Silvestro to replace Lowndes in its third entry having fallen over last September.

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden Motorsport.com

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden Motorsport.com

Craig Lowndes, Red Bull Holden

Photo by: Triple Eight Race Engineering