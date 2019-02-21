Red Bull F1 junior Dan Ticktum skips last Asian Winter Series round

Ticktum skips last Asian Winter Series round

Dan Ticktum has vacated his Hitech GP seat for the Asian F3 Winter Series finale, as Renault Formula 1 juniors Christian Lundgaard and Victor Martins make their Formula 3 debuts.

Ticktum joined Asian F3 intending to gain the superlicence points required to enter F1 following his European F3 title miss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the campaign proved disastrous after a clarification from the FIA last month confirmed that the AWS's three-round calendar could not count for superlicence points.

Ticktum had taken two poles in the opening Buriram round, but followed it up with just one podium finish and skipped the Sepang round, leaving him eighth in the standings.

The Red Bull junior is competing in the Super Formula series in 2019 in a bid to earn enough points for an F1 graduation.

His fellow F1 juniors in Lundgaard and Martins will compete in the AWS finale for Pinnacle Motorsport.

Ticktum skips last Asian Winter Series round

The pair replace Ralf Schumacher's son David and Spanish Formula 4 champion Amaury Cordeel in Pinnacle's line-up.

Martins was fifth in Formula Renault Eurocup, and will remain in the series with MP Motorsport as it switches to regional F3 rules.

Two-time Formula 4 champion Lundgaard was runner-up to fellow Renault junior Max Fewtrell in the Eurocup last year and won the rookie title.

Lundgaard will team up with Fewtrell at ART Grand Prix in the new FIA F3 this year. Fewtrell will not race at Sepang, with Red Bull's Jack Doohan making his debut in replacing the Renault man at Hitech.

Other additions include British F4 champion Jamie Caroline, ADAC F4's Joey Alders and W Series hopeful Miki Koyama, who will get experience of a regional F3 car ahead of next month's W Series grid-deciding track test in Spain.

Story continues

One of either Pro Mazda champion Rinus VeeKay, Eurocup star Yifei Ye and Sauber junior Alessandro Ghiretti will be crowned AWS champion at Sepang.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus