Red Bull: Daniil Kvyat hadn't dealt with 2016 Toro Rosso demotion

Red Bull: Kvyat hadn't dealt with 2016 demotion

Christian Horner believes Daniil Kvyat had not dealt with his demotion from Red Bull to Toro Rosso when he was dropped from its Formula line-up in 2017.

Kvyat was moved from Red Bull to Toro Rosso after the Russian Grand Prix in 2016 to make way for Max Verstappen.

He subsequently struggled to make an impact, and was dropped late last season.

After a year as a Ferrari test and simulator driver he will return to Toro Rosso in 2019.

Along with Helmut Marko, Horner plays a key role in hiring Toro Rosso drivers - who are always contracted to Red Bull and on standby should they be needed by the main team.

"I think it's good news for Daniil," Horner told Autosport. "Obviously it was a blow for him 12 months ago to lose the seat, but I think he's had a chance away from F1 to reflect.

"You just sense an inner development within him, and I think he's in a much better head space, because really he hadn't fully dealt with 2016.

"I think he's done a very good job for Ferrari, they've rated his work very highly, and it's good for him to have a second shot in the Toro Rosso.

"Rejection for any driver is something very difficult to deal with.

"That was very tough for him, but he's kept his head down, kept working hard at it, and been determined to get himself back into a seat."

Horner said he had been impressed by Kvyat at the start of his spell at the senior Red Bull team.

"In 2015 he was very strong," added Horner. "The races that stand out, Montreal, Mexico in particular were very good races for him.

"But 2016 was a much tougher season for him.

"It's a second coming for him. He's still young, hungry, and a bit of time outside F1 gives an opportunity to reflect and rebuild and regroup.

"He's still a very talented driver, he won the GP3 championship for me in 2013 with Carlos Sainz Jr as his team-mate.

"He always kept a good relationship with Red Bull, he recognised that they gave him the opportunity, and he's kept his head down during that year away.

"I'm sure he'll perform well next year. He's more experienced, but he's still pretty young, in his early 20s, he's just gained more life experience."