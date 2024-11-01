Red Bull and City Group interested in acquiring struggling Vitesse

Last season, Vitesse’s extended spell in the Eredivisie came to an end following a huge 18 point deduction. In truth, even without the points deduction, the side were likely to be relegated. Financial issues have plagued the side in recent seasons, with fans stepping in to try and save the club from disappearing altogether. Now, it looks like there may be some hope on the horizon, although it comes with a potential cost to the clubs identity and autonomy.

According to De Gelderlander two of the parties that are interested in acquiring the club are Red Bull and the City Group. Both have been incredibly active in recent years as they spread their tentacles across European and global football. While this would certainly save the club, how much this would change the face of a historic club like Vitesse remains to be seen. Red Bull have invested in Leeds without changing the name of the club, something the fans would surely hope would be repeated in Arnhem.

The City Group have not looked to change the name of sides, but becoming part of that group can see the clubs lose autonomy. Across the border in Belgium, Lommel joined the City Group and as such have seen the identity of the player squad completely change. There is a constant turnover of players as they are moved around the Group, with Steve Bould even being unable to call up certain players as they were being kept clear of injuries ahead of moves.

It all comes down to what is more important, the survival of the club in any form or remaining true to its identity. Vitesse are one of the oldest clubs in Dutch football, having been formed in 1892.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson