Red Bull budget cap talks 'on hold' after Dietrich Mateschitz death

Red Bull say that talks with the FIA over a potential ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ for exceeding last year’s budget cap have been put “on hold” following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

The Austrian billionaire died on Saturday at the age of 78 following a long illness. A formal tribute is planned on the grid ahead of Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had said on Saturday that he hoped to reach a deal with the FIA by the end of the weekend. But the Milton Keynes team, who have been found in breach of last year’s £114 million cap, said on Sunday morning that the deadline for an agreement had now been extended out of respect for Mateschitz and that they expected talks “to pick back up in the middle of [next] week”.

Red Bull have so far maintained that their submission was under the cap, putting their breach down to a combination of factors including differing interpretation of the regulations, overpayment of tax, and the reclassification of certain parts after they made their submission in March.

The affair has become has become highly politicised and increasingly poisonous, however, with Max Verstappen loudly booed by a section of fans at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday. The Dutchman - who sealed his second drivers’ title in Japan a fortnight ago and starts second on the grid in Texas on Sunday - was described as a “cheat”.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff urged fans of both his team and Red Bull’s not to make it personal. "That is unacceptable,” Wolff told Sky Germany. “The booing, whether it's on the podium or on the fan stage, nobody wants to see that. I think we [Formula 1] have done a lot against this kind of behaviour. It is somewhat contained and it doesn't belong here either. Something like that should not happen.

"It goes both ways. In Austria it was against Lewis [Hamilton]. Here [in the USA] it is massively against Max. We have to get everyone on the same page. We fight hard on and off the track, but we don't have that kind of hostility towards each other."