Red Bull boss denies reports of a release clause in Klopp's contract

Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that Jürgen Klopp's contract with Red Bull does not include a release clause that would allow the 57-year-old to become Germany boss.

After Jürgen Klopp's appointment as Red Bull's new Global Head of Soccer was announced earlier this week, reports have suggested that the 57-year-old's five-year contract includes a special clause that would allow him to become Germany boss in 2026, when current coach Julian Nagelsmann's contract expires.

However, Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull's CEO of corporate projects and new investments, strongly denies that this is the case.

"Germany has a fantastic national team coach in Julian Nagelsmann, whom I hold in incredibly high regard and with whom I have a very good relationship," Mintzlaff told DPA.

"Jürgen Klopp has no exit clause and we are looking forward to a long-term cooperation."

Although Klopp has faced a lot of criticism for taking the job, Mintzlaff is pleased with how the announcement has been received.

"The worldwide response to his appointment has been outstanding and we are convinced that with Jürgen we will take the next development steps in all sporting areas," he said.

He added that with Klopp, Red Bull expects to "reach an even higher level and reduce the gap to the absolute top teams".