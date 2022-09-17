Red Bull is Abandoning Its Pursuit of Colton Herta for 2023

Photo credit: Icon Sportswire - Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Red Bull racing executive Helmut Marko told reporters that he had a complicated, multi-party agreement in place to bring Colton Herta to Red Bull's junior team AlphaTauri if a super license could be secured. With the FIA now increasingly expected to deny a super license to Herta and Red Bull uninterested in waiting out the results of a Winter series that could potentially take Herta from his current 32 to the 40 super license points he would need to qualify over the offseason, Marko has now told the German language Motorsport-Total that the team is moving on.

It is a disastrous result for American racing as a whole. Herta, 22, is a seven-time winner and nine-time polesitter in America's senior open wheel series despite racing for an Andretti Autosport program that has long struggled to field cars competitive with series standard-bearers Penske and Ganassi. He had finished third and fifth in two of his four IndyCar seasons and had finished second in the road and street course standings in both 2020 and 2021. Despite that, a super license system designed in the mid-2010s and heavily biased in favor of the FIA-run Formula 2 would not grant Herta the necessary points to qualify to race in F1.

Herta has plenty of options to secure super license points for 2024, most notably by running a lower-level Winter series this offseason and by participating in practice sessions for established Formula 1 teams throughout this season and next. However, Red Bull's disinterest in pursuing those avenues now leaves Herta with a difficult path to make those things happen himself and the hyper-competitive nature makes relying on a necessary top two finish in the 2023 IndyCar series to secure a 2024 landing spot improbable. Herta will also have to hope that teams are still interested in his services next year, no guarantee in a world where drivers are routinely dropped and 23 is the outer edge of the age where F1 teams consider a driver a prospect with room to grow. In other words, Herta's odds of making F1 at any point in his career are now exponentially lower than they were at this point last week.

Story continues

The super license system exists to protect Formula 2, but newly-crowned Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich is also not expected to join the F1 grid in 2023. He will instead participate in practice sessions as a develpoment driver at Aston Martin. Notably, he has graduated out of the F1 development ladder and is not actually eligible to race in Formula 2 again. With Drugovich out of the picture, AlphaTauri is instead expected to either continue with contracted driver Pierre Gasly or allow him a switch to Alpine, potentially opening the seat for 2019 Formula 2 driver Nyck de Vries.

You Might Also Like