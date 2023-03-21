The Red Bird Sings: the bizarre true story of how a ghost testified in court

Marianka Swain
·4 min read

It’s 1897 in Greenbrier County, West Virginia, and Edward “Trout” Shue is on trial for the murder of his wife Zona. This much we glean from the opening pages of Aoifa Fitzpatrick’s debut novel, as recounted in the form of  a piece of dogged reporting by the victim’s aspiring journalist friend, Lucy Frye.

But the real draw of this Southern Gothic melodrama – which, remarkably, is based on a true story – is that Zona was assumed to have died of natural causes until Mary Jane Heaster claimed that her daughter’s ghost had visited her and revealed the truth about her untimely death. Mrs Heaster even went on to testify, eerily channelling Zona’s spirit.

The ghost at the trial? It promises an irresistible combination of courtroom drama, murder mystery and supernatural chills: Law & Order & Haunting, Phantom Witness for the Prosecution, Twelve Angry Men and Casper. Unsurprisingly, the “Greenbrier Ghost” – as Zona’s spectre came to be known – has already featured in books, theatrical adaptations (including two musicals), and the American TV comedy series Drunk History.

Perhaps mindful that she’s entering a crowded field, Fitzpatrick adds multiple layers to her telling. There are regular narrative interruptions from not just Lucy’s crime reporting, but also letters that Zona has written to her illegitimate daughter, Elisabeth, who was adopted at birth (unfortunately full of syrupy musings on what love really is), while the third-person narration switches between Lucy and Mary Jane.

Fitzpatrick also sketches in a large cast of characters, principally: the unwed Lucy, that familiar female historical rebel, who scandalises her mother and well-to-do stepfather by cycling around the neighbourhood gathering stories; Mary Jane, resentful of her vivid daughter, and even more so of her exasperating failed-inventor husband, Jacob; and of course the villain of the piece, the sly, slippery, stealthily abusive Trout Shue.

That means we’re 100 pages in before we even get to Zona’s tragic death, let alone the trial itself. And much of that build-up is enjoyable: Fitzpatrick goes big on the genre’s overripe description (Zona’s “fevered eyes glazed like two figs in syrup”; a visit from Jacob’s feckless inventor friend was as welcome as “a blowfly in the larder”) and overwrought emotions, particularly during a memorably disastrous Christmas dinner that sees the decisive rupture of Zona and Lucy’s lifelong friendship.

There’s an element of the grotesque, too. Mary Jane carries what she calls her veil: a “dried morsel of birth sac, adhered to the same paper that had been used to lift it from Mary Jane’s infant face.” Lovely. And Trout really is a brilliant love-to-hate baddie, the classic abuser who manipulates and isolates Zona, but wears a mask of respectability and charm in public.

However, there are conflicting impulses in this novel. Fitzpatrick has added a feminist framing, suggesting that Mary Jane’s spiritualism is the only way in which she can speak out in a patriarchal society; it’s no coincidence that she also casts her corset aside. “A person of her sex will not be heard when she argues or pushes or demands. She must, instead, transfigure, and break herself upon the wheel of power.”

Lucy is also a transgressive figure (albeit a pretty standard riff on the plucky gal). Meanwhile, as the grim shadow of Zona’s secret birth, we hear of another girl who died while attempting an abortion. Zona’s own death is engagingly labelled an “everlasting faint” initially, and a series of smug, condescending men (some of them in Trout’s pocket – institutional corruption is a factor too) line up to dismiss Lucy and Mary Jane’s suspicions.

It’s actually a pretty believable thesis for what really happened, but it makes for frustrating storytelling. There aren’t sufficient twists to sustain the detective element led by Lucy’s investigations, nor is there enough of Mary Jane’s connection with The Other Side to really spook. The feminist takedown feels at odds with the soap-operatic plotting; the former requires at least some nuance, hard to find here when all the men are cartoonishly terrible, while the latter is most exhilarating when Fitzpatrick takes wild swings.

Inevitably, it’s the trial that thrills most, with its combative lawyers, sickening jeopardy and gasp-worthy reveals. No wonder it’s such a mainstay of drama. As for those other additions to this bizarre historical chapter? The jury’s still out.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Criminal Minds’ Fans Can't Handle Matthew Gray Gubler's Surprise Career News on Instagram

    On March 9, 'Criminal Minds' cast member Matthew Gray Gubler announced plans to publish a new kids' book, 'The Little Kid With the Big Green Hand,' in September 2023.

  • The West was founded by whiny pioneers. Silicon Valley Bank is just the latest.

    From Manifest Destiny to Big Tech, Silicon Valley Bank's crash is a case study in the how the West was spun.

  • Trump or DeSantis? It may all come down to table manners

    While Ron DeSantis has yet to announce a challenge for the Republican presidential nomination, some recent polls show the Florida governor trailing former President Donald Trump. Among the reasons cited for his dwindling popularity are his awkward social skills and, according to former staff members, terrible table manners. Meanwhile Trump has made a point of popping into local eateries, underlining the point that mealtimes are about much more than food.

  • Book bans are on the rise. What are the most banned books and why?

    A book ban matters because it restricts access to books, and the ideas within, based on someone's ideological or political objection.

  • James Patterson: If Florida bans my books, 'no kids under 12 should go to Marvel movies'

    James Patterson doesn't understand why "Maximum Ride" series was targeted by Florida schools: "There’s nothing in that book that should scare anyone."

  • ‘I uncovered Danny Dyer’s royal heritage’

    Presenter of Channel 5’s Inside the Tower of London, Tracy Borman is joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces which manages Hampton Court Palace, the Tower of London and Kensington Palace, among others.

  • How Obama, Biden and Other Elected Officials Have Made Millions by Being in Office

    The current salary for the president of the United States is $400,000, while the vice president earns an annual salary of $230,700. More Net Worth: Costly Divorces of Country Music Stars Like Kelly...

  • Sam Neill Says He’s ‘Alive and Kicking’ and In Remission Following Blood Cancer Battle

    "Let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine," Jurassic Park actor said, easing fans' concerns

  • AI hypocrites can’t be allowed to destroy property rights

    Promoters of artificial intelligence (AI) are fond of religious metaphors – Microsoft even calls one project Prometheus, after the Greek God who stole fire and gave it to humanity. But the Gods appear to be having a laugh at their expense – and one story suggests that they have a wicked sense of humour.

  • 72% of Singaporeans rate quality of life 'same' or 'better' post-pandemic: MCI poll

    Most residents have expressed confidence in the ability of Singapore to manage future pandemics.

  • School library book bans are seen as targeting LGBTQ content

    Teri Patrick bristles at the idea she wants to ban books about LGBTQ issues in Iowa schools, arguing her only goal is ridding schools of sexually explicit material. Sara Hayden Parris says that whatever you want to call it, it's wrong for some parents to think a book shouldn't be readily available to any child if it isn’t right for their own child. The viewpoints of the two mothers from suburban Des Moines underscore a divide over LGBTQ content in books as Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds pushes an especially sweeping crackdown on content in Iowa school libraries.

  • Is Norse god Odin older than previously thought? An expert analyses new evidence

    The discovery of the oldest recorded mention of the Norse god Odin pushes the age of this deity back at least 150 years.

  • Puzzle solutions for Monday, March 20, 2023

    Find answers to the latest online sudoku and crossword puzzles that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers.

  • The biggest differences between the Daisy Jones & The Six book and the TV show so far

    The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. But if you’ve read the book, you may have noticed a few differences.

  • 20 spring books from Paris Hilton, Laura Dern, Andy Cohen that we can't wait to read

    This spring brings new books from Paris Hilton, Rainn Wilson, and Laura Dern with her mother Diane Ladd. Here are 20 books we can't wait to read.

  • Care for some reading time by the sea?

    STORY: This seaside cafe offers an open-air digital detoxMoumen Toman's coffee stall features a free libraryHe hopes it will replace time people spend on their phones[Moumen Toman/Cafe Owner]'The culture of reading has started to fade away because of the "Tik-Tok mentality" that is taking so much of our time. I mean, when a customer comes here and touches a book, they feel the value that there are many people who are publishing writings, knowledge, publishing things better than a million references on the Internet. I mean, one can use a book as a reference instead of an online source'Toman says some customers give books to add to the shelf[Wasim Labad/Resident]"Today, you have an actual book. When you touch the book like this and flip through the pages, you feel that something new has happened to you and you break the routine, especially since sometimes when you want information about something, you can't find it in full on the Internet, but from the book you find it in detail. Especially the smell of the book as well, it means that it reminds you of the reality of the culture we have and the information that you can acquire in order to strengthen your abilities in culture and conversations with others. And this thing is new, and with the view of the sea as well, means the atmosphere is very refreshing."

  • Jamie Otis shares important reminder that body hair is 'normal'

    "I almost didn't go swimming with my kiddos because I didn't have time to shave. But I put the suit on and got in with them anyway."

  • Toronto dentist who had sex with patient and fathered her child gets licence revoked

    A Toronto dentist has had his licence to practise revoked by the provincial regulator, who found he committed professional misconduct after he loaned money to one patient and got into a two-year extramarital affair and had a child with another. The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario found Amir Haydarian to be guilty of "disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct" and sexual abuse of a patient in a penalty hearing on Monday. The disciplinary panel ordered Haydarian's

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Alleged Coronation “Demands” Have the Palace Spiraling Per Usual

    A source claims that the Sussexes' recent "demands" could create "chaos" at King Charles' coronation.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Against Donald Trump’s Protest Demands

    GAELEN MORSERep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) cautioned MAGA-diehards who plan to protest against Donald Trump’s possible indictment after the former president repeatedly called on his supporters to take to the streets.In a rare move, the MAGA-loving congresswomen split from Trump’s call for nationwide protests, worried that such events could be hijacked and turn violent.“There are a lot of concerns about protests because of people like Ray Epps and Scaffold Commander,” Greene told The Daily Be