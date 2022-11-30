Red Bag Food Drive sees reduced donations
Volunteers gathered at The Salvation Army on Thursday evening, November 24 to help sort items collected during the annual Red Bag Food Drive. Community and Family Services and Anti-Violence coordinator Amanda Courtenay says donations were down about 60 to 70 per cent compared to 2021. She notes, although the decrease was anticipated, it highlights the importance of the Kettle Campaign this year. The food drive collected approximately three months worth of food items for the food bank, though it is still in need of items like soda crackers, soups, and cereals.
Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail