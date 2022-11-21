Red Arrows top commander suspended amid probe into claims of affair with colleague

Catherine Lough
·3 min read
The top commander of the Red Arrows has been suspended from his post while an alleged relationship with a junior member of his team is investigated.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, a father of two, was suspended from the aerobatic team on Monday.

Details of the affair, which allegedly resulted in the junior colleague’s pregnancy, were first reported in the Daily Mail.

It comes amid a scandal facing the prestigious team in which 40 staff members, many of whom were young and inexperienced women, accused senior male officers of harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct.

Mr Montenegro was the Red Arrows’ highest-ranking member, as well as having a high profile, meeting frequently with Royal family members including the Prince of Wales. He is the most senior officer to be removed from their post since the scandal broke.

He was allegedly sent home from the Red Arrows’ tour of Gulf states at the weekend where the team was performing as part of a UK business campaign organised by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The Red Arrows perform aerial manoeuvres during an airshow in Kuwait City - AFP

Mr Montenegro reportedly met the female corporal in 2017 when he had two sons with a woman he went on to marry. The affair with his colleague apparently lasted a year, during which time he held the position of “Red One”, the most senior pilot within the squadron, while the corporal was allegedly a member of the ground crew.

As an Officer Commanding Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, Mr Montenegro would have been in charge of the Arrows’ aircrews and ground staff. The female corporal has reportedly since left the RAF.

The Mail reported that Mr Montenegro had been surprised when the woman said she intended to have the child. She subsequently had a miscarriage and the relationship ended.

The RAF was said to be concerned that the relationship would have compromised the effectiveness of the squadron and there is no suggestion that he abused or harassed the woman.

Officers expected to lead by example

The small size of the squadron, which is only 120-strong, could potentially accentuate any issues arising from such relationships. The RAF expects its staff to follow its guidelines on “values and standards”, with officers expected to lead by example, while affairs between officers and those of junior rank are disapproved of.

Earlier reports of alleged abuse within the Red Arrows include allegations that male officers had harassed female colleagues with requests for sexual favours and acted inappropriately towards them, often when drunk.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed on Friday that multiple members of the team had been sacked from the RAF following the allegations. Five people have also been disciplined internally in the wake of the scandal.

A source told The Telegraph that female recruits were considered “fresh meat” and members of the Red Arrows would “pester” the women with WhatsApp messages.

The alleged victims have called for a public apology from the most senior officer in the RAF, Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston, as well as for the squadron to be disbanded altogether.

An RAF spokesperson said: “All RAF personnel are expected to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.

“The RAF is aware of historic allegations from 2017 that have been made against the current Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team (The Red Arrows), which will be thoroughly investigated. Pending that investigation and without prejudice, the individual has been removed from post. We will not be commenting further while the investigation is ongoing.”

