Red admiral butterfly population soars 400% in UK as winters warm

Red admiral butterflies are enjoying a 400% boom in British gardens this year, data reveals, as the migrant insect favours the warmer climes brought by climate breakdown.

Butterfly Conservation has reported 170,000 sightings of the majestic red and black insect so far this year in its annual Big Butterfly Count.

The red admiral travels to the UK from north Africa and continental Europe but in recent years the species has been overwintering in the UK rather than flying to warmer countries, as the weather is now not too cold for it to survive. Usually, the butterflies head to Britain to lay eggs in spring then fly back south.

The butterfly charity said with temperatures increasing, the red admiral’s need to return to its southerly winter habitat was reducing, which meant it was possible there would be a greater number of the species spending winter in the UK.

Counting butterflies means scientists can keep track of how climate breakdown is changing the distribution and behaviour of the insects.

Dr Zoë Randle, a senior surveys officer at Butterfly Conservation, said: “We’ve been surprised to see the red admiral taking the lead. However, with the increased frequency of warm weather, the UK may well become a permanent home for this species.

“We couldn’t get the depth and breadth of data we’re collecting without the help of the general public. We’re calling on people across the UK to please get out for the count and record your butterfly sightings over the next few days.

“With climate change here to stay, we need people to take part more than ever before to help us understand how extreme weather is affecting our butterflies.”

The Big Butterfly Count concludes on Sunday. Participants across the UK have completed more than 85,000 counts and recorded more than 1m butterflies and day-flying moths so far.