Recycling overhaul on the cards in Government’s war on waste

Recycling waste rubbish collection environment - Image Source Pink/Getty Images

Households will be urged to put less rubbish in their recycling bins to stop contamination under the Government’s new waste plans.

Ministers hope to reduce “wishcycling”, whereby households incorrectly recycle items such as toothpaste tubes, crisp packets or heavily soiled rubbish.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Most of these items end up being removed during the waste process. But in the worst cases, they can cause some legitimate recycling to be thrown away.

The new guidance is part of the Government’s upcoming overhaul of the recycling system, which is expected to include separate bins for households to collect glass, metal and cardboard recycling, as well as food waste.

About a fifth of items that households place in their recycling bin are wishcycled and at risk of ending up in landfill, according to data from Biffa, the waste management company.

Number 10 plans to enforce consistency among local councils about which items can be collected for recycling as part of the reforms expected to be announced later this summer.

The move will enable messages on packaging to be simplified to explain whether items are either recyclable or non-recyclable.

The Government wants to boost flatlining recycling rates, which have been stuck at about 45 per cent since 2015. It has set a target of 65 per cent of council waste recycled by 2035.

However, plans for households to be told to separate their recycling into seven different categories before they are picked up have proved controversial, with local authorities warning of roadside clutter from too many bins.

Councils will be able to apply for exemptions that will allow them to collect recycling in one container, but only if they can prove the changes would be too difficult or expensive.

Patrick Brighty, the recycling services adviser from the Environmental Services Association, said that the focus on wishcycling would have little impact on overall recycling rates.

“Government focus should be firmly fixed on delivering the cornerstones of its long-overdue resources and waste strategy if the UK is to meet its ambition of recycling 65 per cent of packaging by 2035,” he said.

“If [the] Government remains focused on these bigger picture reforms to simplify recycling for consumers, it will have a far greater impact both on recycling rates and contamination than any communications campaign.”

‘Extra funds’ for new rules

A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs spokesman said: “We want to make recycling easier and ensure that there is a comprehensive, consistent service across England. This will help increase recycled material in the products we buy and boost a growing UK recycling industry.

“Local authorities are already required to separately collect types of recycling, but many can and do mix their waste collections – so paper, glass and other material are in the same bin and separated later.

“New rules under the Environment Act mean that councils will be required to separately collect garden waste and food, but the mixing of dry recycling will still be possible.”

The Local Government Association has called for clearer advice on compostable and biodegradable plastic, which has increased in popularity but cannot be recycled alongside other plastics.

It also said that the new rules would require extra funding.