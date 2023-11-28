Recycling centre evacuated as ram goes on rampage

The ram raided the recycling centre

A recycling centre had to be evacuated after a rampaging ram caused a bit of a rucus.

Nicknamed "Roger", the ram ran riot around Pitsea Recycling Centre in Essex on Friday.

The county council said people were evacuated "for their safety" and "staff gently detained Roger once he had completed his inspection of the site".

It is not known why Roger decided to pay a visit to the recycling centre, but those wishing to use the facility are required to pre-book a slot - and Roger had definitely not booked in.

The council said the centre was able to reopen, adding it was "not at all rammed".

