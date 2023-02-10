Can you recycle a pizza box? Americans can't agree — Here's the frustrating answer.

Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Sure good-natured rivalries play out among friends this week ahead of Sunday night’s Super Bowl, but the more contentious debates may arise after the game — when it’s time to decide whether to toss the pizza boxes into the trash or the recycling bin.

Some 57% of Americans say the boxes can be recycled, according to a survey by the national Paper and Packaging Board. The rest of the country thinks boxes that hold the cheesy, chewy takeout staple are too greasy to be recycled.

The confusion prompts frequent arguing among pizza consumers trying to do the right thing, said Mitch Hedlund, founder and executive director of Recycle Across America.

The question is bound to surface this weekend. Nearly 13 million pizzas are sold on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the American Pizza Community, a lobbying group that counts most of the nation’s largest pizza chains among its members.

PLASTICS: England set to ban plastic cutlery to cut back on waste and marine environment pollution

GRAPHICS: Super Bowl pizza sales reach into the millions. Here are the toppings favored most in the US.

Are pizza boxes recyclable?

Americans eat a lot of pizza. The Packaging Board estimates roughly 3 billion pizzas are boxed up across the country in any given year. That’s about 600,000 tons of cardboard material. Can it be recycled?

  • Yes, pizza boxes are recyclable, as long as they’re empty and not super greasy or wet, according to the paper box industry and BeRecycled.org.

  • Few pizza boxes are too greasy to recycle: Almost all used pizza boxes in the recycling stream have an average grease content of less than 2%, concluded a study by box manufacturer WestRock. Grease would only weaken the strength of the cardboard products if it was greater than 20%.

  • Cheese can be filtered out during recycling: Cheese tends to solidify in the box, the study found, and get screened out during the process of returning the box to pulp.

  • No significant technical reasons prevent recycling, the study says.

  • Pizza box cardboard can be recycled up to seven times.

So you can you recycle a pizza box? Why it's so confusing.

It depends. Some recyclers still don't accept the boxes.

The ultimate decision over recycle bin vs. trash bag rests with local recyclers and what their equipment and processes accept. Many programs do accept the boxes, whether they explicitly say so or not.

Some recyclers have expressed concerns about food contamination, but WestRock study concluded the grease and cheese residue wasn't a problem given the amount of pizza boxes in the stream of recycled cardboard.

If you live in the northeast, chances are higher that you can empty and flatten the box and add it to your recycle bin, according to the packaging board. If you live in the south or midwest, chances are lower.

The Packaging Board launched a campaign last year to try to clear up the confusion about pizza boxes.

“Paper mills across the country are using recycled pizza boxes, even ones with grease stains and a little stuck on cheese, to make the products that we use and rely on every day,” stated Mary Anne Hansan, packaging board president. “The paper industry is communicating with recycling centers across the U.S. to encourage them to update their recycling guidelines.”

If you already know that your recycling company accepts the boxes, empty and flatten the boxes and recycle. If you don’t know:

  • Your recycler may state on the side of your bin or in a brochure sent to you whether the boxes are recyclable or not.

  • BeRecycled offers a lookup box to check by zip code to see which recyclables your local hauler accepts, but the answers aren’t always clear.

  • The packaging board recommends pizza consumers contact their local recycler to ask about pizza boxes.

Recycling confusion

Widespread confusion over which containers can be recycled doesn't stop with the pizza boxes, Hedlund said. People debate plastic bottles and cups and more. She finds the recurring questions over what is and isn’t recyclable frustrating.

“There isn’t any other industry that has allowed this kind of confusion to continue for 50 years,” she said. The widespread confusion over which products can be recycled obfuscates the real issue, she said. That’s how effective recycling could be at reducing fossil fuel emissions, landfill waste and plastic pollution if the nation “could get it right.”

More about pizza boxes:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can you recycle a pizza box or should you throw it away?

