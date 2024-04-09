How to Recycle Your Eclipse Glasses

People can also reuse the glasses within the next three years

Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) People look toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck ahead of a total solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024.

Millions of people across America acquired solar eclipse-safe glasses, but now that the moment is over, many are questioning what to do with them.

People can either donate, recycle, or, under a strict timeline, reuse the glasses.

Another option for users is to recycle the glasses. The glasses’ arms should be recycled in recycling bins, while the lenses should be disposed of in trash bins, according to the University of Rochester.

Hector Vivas/Getty The sun disappears behind the moon during the Great North American Eclipse on April 08, 2024 in Mazatlan, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse.

Additionally, most glasses should not be reused if they are more than three years old, according to NASA.

Users’ glasses will not expire before the next total solar eclipse, which will be on Feb. 17, 2026. However, according to NASA, North America will only see a partial eclipse that day — which still requires the glasses. Accordingly, people can save their glasses for the next time!

But after the 2026 partial eclipse, the protective item will need to be replaced, because the next total solar eclipse across North America will occur on Aug. 22, 2044.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock People wear soar glasses to watch the Eclipse in Times Square on April 08, 2024 in New York City.

For those hoping to rid of their glasses in the near future, different organizations across the U.S. and Canada are accepting the shades as donations, including nonprofits Astronomers Without Borders and Eclipse Glasses USA.

Astronomers Without Borders is collecting glasses to then disperse the donations across the globe for the next eclipse. After the 2017 total solar eclipse, millions of sunglasses were donated, but only tens of thousands were usable. Glasses can be dropped off at any Warby Parker location in America.

Eclipse Glasses USA is accepting donations for its Eclipse Give Back program and the “5 for 1 program.” The give-back initiative works with other donation sites to bring undamaged eclipse glasses to other countries anticipating eclipse events.

Kent Nishimura/Getty Barbara McLaughlin from Washington, DC, and her granddaughter test out their eclipse viewing glasses by looking towards the sun as they and people gather on the National Mall to view the partial solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.

In the "5 for 1" program, for every five packs of glasses purchased, Eclipse Glasses USA will donate one pair of glasses to a school in Latin America — where there will be an annular eclipse in October 2024. Those glasses should be mailed to Eclipse Glasses USA, LLC PO Box 50571 Provo, Utah 84605 by Aug. 1, 2024 .

