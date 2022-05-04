Recruitment & Staffing Market Size, Share [2022] | Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Statistics, Type & Application, Recent Developments, Challenges & Restraints, Stakeholders and Revenue Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Recruitment & Staffing market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recruitment & Staffing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Pune, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Recruitment & Staffing Market (2022-2028) research report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2028. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about Recruitment & Staffing market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Recruitment & Staffing market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of the introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Recruitment & Staffing Market

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Recruitment & Staffing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Recruitment & Staffing market in terms of revenue.

Recruitment & Staffing Market 2022 delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the industry and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenarios, and technological growth. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players in the global Recruitment & Staffing market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specifications, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Recruitment & Staffing Market trends, volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Recruitment & Staffing Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Recruitment & Staffing Market Report are:

  • Randstad

  • Adecco

  • Allegis

  • Hays

  • Kelly Services

  • Manpower Group

  • Robert Half International

  • TeamLease

  • Insperity

  • Recruit Holdings Co.,Ltd

  • ABC Consultants

  • Global InnovSource

  • IKYA Human Capital

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Recruitment & Staffing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Recruitment & Staffing market.

Recruitment & Staffing Market Segmentation by Type:

  • Permanent Placement

  • Contract Staffing

  • Payroll Administration

  • Others

Recruitment & Staffing Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Financial and Legal Sector

  • Medical and Science Sector

  • Engineering and Technical Sector

  • Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Recruitment & Staffing in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Recruitment & Staffing Market Report:

  • The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Recruitment & Staffing market.

  • The market statistics represented in different Recruitment & Staffing segments offer a complete industry picture.

  • Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Recruitment & Staffing are analyzed in detail.

  • The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Recruitment & Staffing.

  • Major stakeholders, key companies Recruitment & Staffing, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study is offered.

  • The development scope of Recruitment & Staffing in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Recruitment & Staffing market

  • Advancement is elaborated in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Recruitment & Staffing and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

Detailed TOC of Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Report 2022

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Placement
1.2.3 Contract Staffing
1.2.4 Payroll Administration
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Financial and Legal Sector
1.3.3 Medical and Science Sector
1.3.4 Engineering and Technical Sector
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Recruitment & Staffing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Recruitment & Staffing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Recruitment & Staffing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Recruitment & Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Recruitment & Staffing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Recruitment & Staffing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Recruitment & Staffing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Recruitment & Staffing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Recruitment & Staffing Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Recruitment & Staffing Breakdown Data by Type

5 Recruitment & Staffing Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

Continued….

