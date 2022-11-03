Recruitment & Staffing Market 2022 Size, Share | Industry Future Growth, Recent Demand, Current Trends, Company Profiles, Expansion Plans, Development, Revenue, SWOT Analysis & Volume Forecast | Industry Research Biz

The major key players are - Recruit, PERSOL Asia Pacific, Randstad, LinkedIn, The Adecco Group, ManpowerGroup, 51Job, SEEK, HRnetGroup and many more...

Pune, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Recruitment & Staffing Market 2022 research report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast. The Recruitment & Staffing Market includes a detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, and the key opportunities in the Recruitment & Staffing Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns within the forecast period 2022-2028. The Recruitment & Staffing Market research report provides insight into the main drivers, challenges, opportunities, and risks of the market. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global Recruitment & Staffing Market discussed. Overall, this report covers the historical situation, present status, and future prospects. The Recruitment & Staffing Market research report encompasses research methodologies, porter’s five forces analysis, product scope, and CAGR status. Finally, the report offers a quantitative analysis of key countries according to their revenue share and the latest technological advancements in each region.

Moreover, the research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Recruitment & Staffing market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Report Scope:

This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Recruitment & Staffing, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Recruitment & Staffing.

The Recruitment & Staffing market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of revenue ($ millions), considering 2021 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2017 to 2028. This report segments the global Recruitment & Staffing market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by types, application, and players, are also provided. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The report will help the Recruitment & Staffing companies, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies in this market with information on the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions.

This report gives a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as profiles of their companies, their product portfolios, marketing strategies, technology integrations, and more information about these market players. Some of the key players are as follows:

The Major Key Players Listed in Recruitment & Staffing Market Report are:

  • Recruit

  • PERSOL Asia Pacific

  • Randstad

  • LinkedIn

  • The Adecco Group

  • ManpowerGroup

  • 51Job

  • SEEK

  • HRnetGroup

  • Liepin

  • Naukri

  • Freelancer

  • Spectrum Consulting Japan

  • Gaijin Pot

Global Recruitment & Staffing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and of each type.

A thorough evaluation of the restraints included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Recruitment & Staffing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Recruitment & Staffing market.

Global Recruitment & Staffing Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, Type, and Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

By Type:

  • Permanent Employment

  • Part-Time Employment

By Application:

  • BFSI

  • IT & Telecom

  • Automotive

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Energy

  • Industrial

  • Education

  • Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Recruitment & Staffing report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Key questions answered in the report:

  • What is the growth potential of the Recruitment & Staffing market?

  • Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

  • Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

  • Which application segment will experience strong growth?

  • What growth opportunities might arise in the Recruitment & Staffing industry in the years to come?

  • What are the most significant challenges that the Recruitment & Staffing market could face in the future?

  • Who are the leading companies in the Recruitment & Staffing market?

  • What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

  • What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Recruitment & Staffing market?

Detailed TOC of Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Permanent Employment
1.2.3 Part Time Employment
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 BFSI
1.3.3 IT & Telecom
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 Healthcare
1.3.7 Energy
1.3.8 Industrial
1.3.9 Education
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Recruitment & Staffing Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Recruitment & Staffing Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Recruitment & Staffing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Recruitment & Staffing Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Recruitment & Staffing Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Recruitment & Staffing Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Recruitment & Staffing Industry Trends
2.3.2 Recruitment & Staffing Market Drivers
2.3.3 Recruitment & Staffing Market Challenges
2.3.4 Recruitment & Staffing Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

Continued….

About Us: –

The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


