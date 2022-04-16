A recruiting Shocker: 7-footer picks Wichita State basketball over hometown Syracuse

Isaac Brown has his first recruiting upset of the season.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team were the shocking winners in the recruiting battle for 7-foot sophomore center Quincy Ballard, a Syracuse, N.Y. native who turned down the hometown Orange to join Brown’s 2022 recruiting class with the Shockers.

Ballard announced in a short video posted on his Instagram account on Saturday afternoon that he has verbally committed to Wichita State in what had become a two-school race for the services of the Florida State transfer. WSU assistant coach Tyson Waterman spearheaded the recruitment for the Shockers.

“I feel like the best path for my future is to become a Shocker,” Ballard said in the video. “To all of the Shocker Nation family, I love you already. Get ready for a beast of a season.”

Ballard and his parents took an official visit to WSU during the final weekend of March and left impressed, but decided not to commit immediately.

His mother, Regina, raved about the visit afterward to The Eagle.

“Coach IB is fantastic, he really is,” Regina Ballard said. “He’s like the most personable, trusting and caring coach. Q was really impressed by that. He spent a lot of time with Q and I was really impressed by that as well. You can tell he really cares about his players and that’s so important to us and well-appreciated.

“It seems like a very strong program and a really tight-knit family and that’s what Q and his family is looking for.”

Ballard was looking for a fresh start after he played sparingly the last two seasons at Florida State. He appeared in 36 total games with averages of 1.1 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 4.1 minutes per game. He did produce a 15.8% block rate in a small sample size this past season, which suggests his shot-blocking skills could translate right away.

He could pair nicely with WSU sophomore Kenny Pohto, a 6-foot-11 pick-and-pop specialist, giving the Shockers two different looks at the 5 position.

“He’s one of the most athletic kids you’re going to meet,” Regina Ballard said. “He wants to go somewhere that needs a good, strong big. He wants to go a place where he can show out and show his ability and work as part of a team. He met some of the (WSU) players (on Saturday) and he thought they were pretty terrific. It definitely looks like it’s a really good situation.”

The Syracuse native was a late riser in the spring of 2020 recruiting class following a post-graduate season at Quality Education Academy in North Carolina, where he averaged 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. He went from an unknown prospect to choosing between Florida State, Syracuse, Cincinnati, North Carolina State and Maryland.

Beating out a prestigious program in a high-major conference with the hometown advantage was a nice victory for Brown, who plucked the second player from the NCAA transfer portal for WSU’s 2022 recruiting class, joining Drexel transfer Xavier Bell, a 6-foot-3 guard from Wichita. The Shockers are also expected to add another transfer soon.