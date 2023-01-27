Recruiting run: Georgia LB commitment gives South Carolina third 4-star this week

South Carolina is continuing to stockpile talent for the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Wendell Gregory announced his commitment to USC on Friday over a top five that also included Tennessee, North Carolina, Auburn and Missouri.

Gregory is the third four-star recruit to commit to South Carolina in the last seven days — joining offensive tackle Kam Pringle (No. 46 overall in 247Sports Composite) and tight end Michael Smith (No. 135 overall).

The Georgia product is rated as the No. 130 player overall and No. 22 linebacker in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite that factors in all networks’ rankings. Gregory, a converted receiver, likely projects as an outside linebacker at the college level.

Assuming he stays firm in his commitment until the 2023 early signing period in December, Gregory would be the highest-rated linebacker to sign with South Carolina since Bryson Allen-Williams in the 2014 class (No. 102 nationally).

The Gamecocks are currently working to retool their linebacker room following the graduations of Sherrod Greene and Brad Johnson. Third-year players Mo Kaba and Debo Williams are expected to be starters in 2023, while former four-star recruits Stone Blanton and Grayson “Pup” Howard should work behind them.

South Carolina 2024 recruiting class