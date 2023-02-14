Recruiter.com Unveils Groundbreaking ChatGPT Course and Innovative Upskilling Platform

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
·4 min read

Empowering Talent Acquisition Professionals with AI-Driven Recruitment Techniques

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW), a leading provider of on-demand recruiting solutions is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering - the trailblazing course, "Recruiting with ChatGPT." This innovative course (offered for $199) empowers talent acquisition professionals with cutting-edge techniques for maximizing the use of artificial intelligence in their recruitment.

The launch of "Recruiting with ChatGPT" signals the official opening of Recruiter.com's new training marketplace, Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com, designed to provide recruiters and talent acquisition professionals exclusive upskilling content and opportunities. This first comprehensive course on ChatGPT covers all critical areas of ChatGPT in recruitment, including candidate sourcing, recruitment marketing, and assessments.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., Monday, February 13, 2023, Press release picture
"In today's rapidly evolving workforce, freelance and in-house recruiters must stay ahead of the curve and continually upskill themselves to stay competitive," says Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "With the launch of 'Recruiting with ChatGPT' and Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com, we're providing recruiters with the knowledge, resources, and support they need to thrive in this new era of work."

Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com takes training and upskilling experience to the next level with a unique revenue-sharing agreement for content creators. By partnering with leading experts and third-party content creators, Recruiter.com aims to expand its training offerings and provide recruiters with a comprehensive, world-class training experience. Creators interested in publishing on Recruiting Classes, please contact creators@recruiter.com.

"We're thrilled to be leading the charge in upskilling recruiters in the exciting field of ChatGPT," says Sohn. "Recruiter.com is dedicated to staying at the forefront of innovation, and with this latest offering, we're taking our commitment to recruiters and their success to new heights."

To learn more and sign up for "Recruiting with ChatGPT" and Recruiting Classes by Recruiter.com, visit https://www.RecruitingClasses.com. Join the revolution and take your recruitment skills to the next level!

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739239/Recruitercom-Unveils-Groundbreaking-ChatGPT-Course-and-Innovative-Upskilling-Platform

