Recruiter.com Partners with Velocity Global

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Velocity Global, a Global Work PlatformTM that provides a solution for businesses and talent to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow.

Velocity Global is currently helping companies grow beyond borders in over 185 countries worldwide. As many companies begin to look to other countries in order to cope with the IT labor shortage, Velocity puts people first, offering constant support for an international workforce.

"We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Velocity Global at this pivotal point in the job market. Eliminating geographical barriers has helped to expand candidate pools and opportunities like never before. As Recruiter.com aims to find companies' ideal candidates, employers can feel confident that Velocity Global is there to help manage their remote workforce, handling everything from onboarding to payments," said Recruiter.com CEO Evan Sohn.

"This can be especially helpful in major LATAM countries, where companies are looking to hire developers. The turnkey Velocity Global solution allows companies to focus on what they do best, while Velocity Global helps them to manage the details of hiring and paying employees in other countries," said Sohn.

"This collaboration between Velocity Global and Recruiter.com will allow our respective platforms to achieve even greater business productivity and provide seamless solutions to our clients," said Wade Burgess, chief revenue officer of Velocity Global. "Working together, we are able to better align our strengths and create a streamlined workforce management system that encompasses all the crucial components to meet the diverse hiring needs of companies into the future. Our Global Work PlatformTM enables employers and talent to be connected worldwide through our proprietary cloud-based talent management technology. This partnership helps to enhance those capabilities by facilitating access to the top professionals across industry and around the world."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

About Velocity Global

Velocity Global accelerates the future of work for anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Its Global Work PlatformTM simplifies the employer and talent experience through its proprietary cloud-based talent management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. With talent solutions in more than 185 countries and all 50 United States, the platform combines global Employer of Record and Contractor Management to onboard, manage, and pay talent worldwide. Thousands of brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. Velocity Global was named a "Leader" in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents. For more information, visit velocityglobal.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict" "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

