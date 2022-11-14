Recruiter.com Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenue Increased 11% y/y to $7M

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30, 2022.

"In the third quarter, Recruiter.com delivered solid revenue growth versus the prior-year quarter," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "During the quarter, we focused on improving operating efficiencies within our management, sales, and delivery functions. With our recently announced growth strategy being implemented, we are now focused on our segments with the strongest operating margins and client demand. The cost reductions are aimed to accelerate profitability and concentrate efforts on our strongest growth drivers."

"Revenues dipped slightly (2%) from the previous quarter due to a more volatile business climate. We remain steadfast on achieving profitability and are pleased with the improvement in net loss and reduction in operating expenses. This quarter is challenging, but we are focused on managing accordingly and continuing to explore strategic opportunities. We remain confident that our on-demand, flexible business model is well suited to the current environment."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Full Results in Tables Below)

Revenue for the third quarter totaled $7.0 million, an 11% increase compared to revenue of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to an increase in the Recruiters on Demand business.

Gross profit for the third quarter was $2.2 million, a 4.9% decrease compared to gross profit of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to the Company's continuing shift away from Permanent Placement.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $7.6 million, a 14% decrease compared to operating expenses of $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to the ongoing efficiencies gained from the integration of staff and asset acquisitions.

Net loss for the third quarter was $5.6 million, a 26% improvement compared to a net loss of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The net loss in the third quarter of 2022 included non-cash amortization expense of $952 thousand, impairment expense of $2.129 million, and equity-based compensation expense of $766 thousand.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 14th, 2022

Time: 4:30 pm ET / / 1:30 pm PT

Register at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2765/47094

To access the conference by phone:

U.S. Dial-in: (800) 285-6670

International Dial-in: (713) 481-1320

Participant Access Code: Recruiter.com

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict," "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

-Tables Follow-

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 8,542 $ 2,584,062 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,300,172 and $934,219, respectively 4,524,970 5,650,668 Accounts receivable - related parties - 49,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 403,256 546,079 Total current assets 4,936,768 8,829,842 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,085 and $2,982, respectively 69,433 481 Intangible assets, net 6,642,453 9,741,832 Goodwill 7,101,084 7,718,842 Total assets $ 18,749,738 $ 26,290,997 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,577,373 $ 1,121,510 Accounts payable - related parties - 163,672 Accrued expenses 1,326,381 1,285,339 Accrued compensation 889,328 1,551,162 Accrued interest 38,249 19,726 Contingent consideration for acquisitions - 578,591 Deferred payroll taxes 81,728 81,728 Other liabilities 17,333 17,333 Loans payable - current portion, net 4,300,891 1,712,387 Refundable deposit on preferred stock purchase 285,000 285,000 Deferred revenue 520,241 746,449 Total current liabilities 9,036,524 7,562,897 Loans payable - long term portion 226,740 2,637,875 Total liabilities 9,263,264 10,200,772 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, Series E, $0.0001 par value; 775,000 shares designated; 86,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 9 9 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,851,146 and 14,566,420 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,486 1,457 Shares to be issued, 587,945 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 59 59 Additional paid-in capital 72,000,289 66,948,340 Accumulated deficit (62,515,369 ) (50,859,640 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 9,486,474 16,090,225 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 18,749,738 $ 26,290,997

The accompanying unaudited notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Three Three Nine Nine Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Revenue (including related party revenue of $0, $0, $0 and $970, respectively) $ 6,967,642 $ 6,257,882 $ 20,948,745 $ 13,803,321 Cost of revenue (including related party costs of $0, $212,279, $0 and $417,540, respectively) 4,776,192 3,953,660 13,137,741 9,154,654 Gross Profit 2,191,450 2,304,222 7,811,004 4,648,667 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 342,622 138,442 619,418 270,991 Product development (including related party expense of $8,636, $38,473, $25,407 and $151,157, respectively) 467,605 465,141 1,150,464 610,805 Amortization of intangibles 952,170 842,934 2,877,882 1,677,202 Impairment expense 2,129,101 2,530,325 2,129,101 2,530,325 General and administrative (including share-based compensation expense of $765,743, $1,928,646, $3,415,670 and $3,543,887, respectively, and related party expenses of $0, $25,121, $19,825 and $112,149, respectively) 3,717,357 4,882,762 12,910,457 10,491,264 Total operating expenses 7,608,854 8,859,604 19,687,322 15,580,587 Loss from Operations (5,417,404 ) (6,555,382 ) (11,876,318 ) (10,931,920 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense (including related party interest expense of $0, $0, $0 and $30,466, respectively) (208,351 ) (167,728 ) (340,257 ) (3,188,138 ) Initial derivative expense - - - (3,585,983 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability - (887,791 ) - 7,315,580 Gain on debt extinguishment - - 1,205,195 24,925 Grant income - - - 3,382 Net recognized loss on marketable securities - (890 ) - (1,424 ) Other expense (610 ) (38,285 ) 13,917 (38,285 ) Total other income (expenses) (208,961 ) (1,094,694 ) 878,855 530,057 Loss before income taxes (5,626,365 ) (7,650,076 ) (10,997,463 ) (10,401,863 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (5,626,365 ) $ (7,650,076 ) $ (10,997,463 ) $ (10,401,863 ) Deemed dividends (658,266 ) - (658,266 ) - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (6,284,631 ) $ (7,650,076 ) $ (11,655,729 ) $ (10,401,863 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (1.57 ) Weighted average common shares -basic and diluted 14,851,146 13,592,644 14,814,379 6,624,388

The accompanying unaudited notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (10,997,463 ) $ (10,401,863 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,881,967 1,678,067 Bad debt expense 479,065 79,305 Gain on debt extinguishment (1,205,195 ) (24,925 ) Equity based compensation expense 3,415,670 3,543,887 Warrant modification expense 152,244 12,624 Recognized loss on marketable securities - 1,424 Loan principal paid directly through grant - (2,992 ) Amortization of debt discount and debt costs 135,161 2,503,160 Impairment expense 2,129,101 2,530,325 Initial derivative expense - 3,585,983 Change in fair value of derivative liability - (7,315,580 ) Factoring discount fee and interest 150,117 - Change in fair value of earn-out liability 26,604 102,116 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (1,273,012 ) (3,517,385 ) Decrease in accounts receivable - related parties 49,033 15,043 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (64,221 ) (53,823 ) Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (146,406 ) 642,427 Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties (163,672 ) (687,460 ) Deferred payroll taxes - (135,699 ) Increase in other liabilities - 2,840 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (226,208 ) 456,824 Net cash used in operating activities (4,657,214 ) (6,985,702 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash and receivables acquired - 230,855 Capitalized software development costs (1,325,491 ) - Cash paid for acquisitions; net of cash acquired - (2,304,528 ) Purchase of property and equipment (73,037 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (1,398,528 ) (2,073,673 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from notes 2,135,000 250,000 Proceeds from convertible notes - 2,153,200 Deferred offering costs - (78,038 ) Payments of loans (1,323,773 ) (156,131 ) Repayments of sale of future revenues - (10,904 ) Proceeds from factoring agreement 5,613,871 - Repayments of factoring agreement (2,944,876 ) - Offering Costs - (1,651,889 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants - 13,800,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,480,222 14,306,238 Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,575,520 ) 5,246,863 Cash, beginning of period 2,584,062 99,906 Cash, end of period $ 8,542 $ 5,346,769 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 208,351 $ 175,580 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ - $ - Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accounts receivable owed under factoring agreement collected directly by factor $ 1,955,289 $ - Purchase price measurement period adjustment to goodwill and accounts receivable $ 35,644 $ - Original issue discount deducted from convertible note proceeds $ - $ 342,554 Debt discount on warrants granted with notes $ 1,032,842 $ - Debt costs deducted from convertible note proceeds $ - $ 334,800 Loans issued as consideration for acquisitions $ - $ 4,750,000 Notes and accrued interest converted to common stock $ - $ 4,647,794 Common stock issued/to be issued for asset acquisitions $ - $ 8,241,082 Notes payable and accrued interest exchanged for debentures $ - $ 252,430 Accounts payable paid with common stock $ - $ 140,000 Accrued compensation paid with common stock $ - $ 16,425 Warrant derivative liability extinguished $ - $ 10,182,476 Write off of right-of-use asset and lease liability $ - $ 103,953 Earn-out liability consideration for acquisition $ - $ 1,668,297 Shares issued for Upsider earn-out liability $ - $ 1,394,768 Deferred offering costs charged to additional paid-in capital $ - $ 78,038 Warrant derivative liability at inception recorded as debt discount $ - $ 2,374,076

The accompanying unaudited notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.





