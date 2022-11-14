Recruiter.com Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Quarterly Revenue Increased 11% y/y to $7M

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30, 2022.

"In the third quarter, Recruiter.com delivered solid revenue growth versus the prior-year quarter," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "During the quarter, we focused on improving operating efficiencies within our management, sales, and delivery functions. With our recently announced growth strategy being implemented, we are now focused on our segments with the strongest operating margins and client demand. The cost reductions are aimed to accelerate profitability and concentrate efforts on our strongest growth drivers."

"Revenues dipped slightly (2%) from the previous quarter due to a more volatile business climate. We remain steadfast on achieving profitability and are pleased with the improvement in net loss and reduction in operating expenses. This quarter is challenging, but we are focused on managing accordingly and continuing to explore strategic opportunities. We remain confident that our on-demand, flexible business model is well suited to the current environment."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Full Results in Tables Below)

  • Revenue for the third quarter totaled $7.0 million, an 11% increase compared to revenue of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to an increase in the Recruiters on Demand business.

  • Gross profit for the third quarter was $2.2 million, a 4.9% decrease compared to gross profit of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to the Company's continuing shift away from Permanent Placement.

  • Total operating expenses for the third quarter were $7.6 million, a 14% decrease compared to operating expenses of $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, due primarily to the ongoing efficiencies gained from the integration of staff and asset acquisitions.

  • Net loss for the third quarter was $5.6 million, a 26% improvement compared to a net loss of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. The net loss in the third quarter of 2022 included non-cash amortization expense of $952 thousand, impairment expense of $2.129 million, and equity-based compensation expense of $766 thousand.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, November 14th, 2022
Time: 4:30 pm ET / / 1:30 pm PT
Register at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2765/47094

To access the conference by phone:

U.S. Dial-in: (800) 285-6670
International Dial-in: (713) 481-1320
Participant Access Code: Recruiter.com

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict," "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
Corporate Communications
investors@recruiter.com

-Tables Follow-

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

8,542

$

2,584,062

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,300,172 and $934,219, respectively

4,524,970

5,650,668

Accounts receivable - related parties

-

49,033

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

403,256

546,079

Total current assets

4,936,768

8,829,842

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $4,085 and $2,982, respectively

69,433

481

Intangible assets, net

6,642,453

9,741,832

Goodwill

7,101,084

7,718,842

Total assets

$

18,749,738

$

26,290,997

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,577,373

$

1,121,510

Accounts payable - related parties

-

163,672

Accrued expenses

1,326,381

1,285,339

Accrued compensation

889,328

1,551,162

Accrued interest

38,249

19,726

Contingent consideration for acquisitions

-

578,591

Deferred payroll taxes

81,728

81,728

Other liabilities

17,333

17,333

Loans payable - current portion, net

4,300,891

1,712,387

Refundable deposit on preferred stock purchase

285,000

285,000

Deferred revenue

520,241

746,449

Total current liabilities

9,036,524

7,562,897

Loans payable - long term portion

226,740

2,637,875

Total liabilities

9,263,264

10,200,772

Commitments and contingencies (Note 11)

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, Series E, $0.0001 par value; 775,000 shares designated; 86,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

9

9

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,851,146 and 14,566,420 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

1,486

1,457

Shares to be issued, 587,945 shares as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

59

59

Additional paid-in capital

72,000,289

66,948,340

Accumulated deficit

(62,515,369

)

(50,859,640

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

9,486,474

16,090,225

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

18,749,738

$

26,290,997

The accompanying unaudited notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)

Three

Three

Nine

Nine

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Revenue (including related party revenue of $0, $0, $0 and $970, respectively)

$

6,967,642

$

6,257,882

$

20,948,745

$

13,803,321

Cost of revenue (including related party costs of $0, $212,279, $0 and $417,540, respectively)

4,776,192

3,953,660

13,137,741

9,154,654

Gross Profit

2,191,450

2,304,222

7,811,004

4,648,667

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

342,622

138,442

619,418

270,991

Product development (including related party expense of $8,636, $38,473, $25,407 and $151,157, respectively)

467,605

465,141

1,150,464

610,805

Amortization of intangibles

952,170

842,934

2,877,882

1,677,202

Impairment expense

2,129,101

2,530,325

2,129,101

2,530,325

General and administrative (including share-based compensation expense of $765,743, $1,928,646, $3,415,670 and $3,543,887, respectively, and related party expenses of $0, $25,121, $19,825 and $112,149, respectively)

3,717,357

4,882,762

12,910,457

10,491,264

Total operating expenses

7,608,854

8,859,604

19,687,322

15,580,587

Loss from Operations

(5,417,404

)

(6,555,382

)

(11,876,318

)

(10,931,920

)

Other income (expenses):

Interest expense (including related party interest expense of $0, $0, $0 and $30,466, respectively)

(208,351

)

(167,728

)

(340,257

)

(3,188,138

)

Initial derivative expense

-

-

-

(3,585,983

)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

-

(887,791

)

-

7,315,580

Gain on debt extinguishment

-

-

1,205,195

24,925

Grant income

-

-

-

3,382

Net recognized loss on marketable securities

-

(890

)

-

(1,424

)

Other expense

(610

)

(38,285

)

13,917

(38,285

)

Total other income (expenses)

(208,961

)

(1,094,694

)

878,855

530,057

Loss before income taxes

(5,626,365

)

(7,650,076

)

(10,997,463

)

(10,401,863

)

Provision for income taxes

-

-

-

-

Net Loss

$

(5,626,365

)

$

(7,650,076

)

$

(10,997,463

)

$

(10,401,863

)

Deemed dividends

(658,266

)

-

(658,266

)

-

Net loss attributable to common shareholders

$

(6,284,631

)

$

(7,650,076

)

$

(11,655,729

)

$

(10,401,863

)

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.38

)

$

(0.56

)

$

(0.74

)

$

(1.57

)

Weighted average common shares -basic and diluted

14,851,146

13,592,644

14,814,379

6,624,388

The accompanying unaudited notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Net loss

$

(10,997,463

)

$

(10,401,863

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization expense

2,881,967

1,678,067

Bad debt expense

479,065

79,305

Gain on debt extinguishment

(1,205,195

)

(24,925

)

Equity based compensation expense

3,415,670

3,543,887

Warrant modification expense

152,244

12,624

Recognized loss on marketable securities

-

1,424

Loan principal paid directly through grant

-

(2,992

)

Amortization of debt discount and debt costs

135,161

2,503,160

Impairment expense

2,129,101

2,530,325

Initial derivative expense

-

3,585,983

Change in fair value of derivative liability

-

(7,315,580

)

Factoring discount fee and interest

150,117

-

Change in fair value of earn-out liability

26,604

102,116

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Increase in accounts receivable

(1,273,012

)

(3,517,385

)

Decrease in accounts receivable - related parties

49,033

15,043

Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(64,221

)

(53,823

)

Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(146,406

)

642,427

Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties

(163,672

)

(687,460

)

Deferred payroll taxes

-

(135,699

)

Increase in other liabilities

-

2,840

(Decrease) increase in deferred revenue

(226,208

)

456,824

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,657,214

)

(6,985,702

)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

Cash and receivables acquired

-

230,855

Capitalized software development costs

(1,325,491

)

-

Cash paid for acquisitions; net of cash acquired

-

(2,304,528

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(73,037

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,398,528

)

(2,073,673

)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

Proceeds from notes

2,135,000

250,000

Proceeds from convertible notes

-

2,153,200

Deferred offering costs

-

(78,038

)

Payments of loans

(1,323,773

)

(156,131

)

Repayments of sale of future revenues

-

(10,904

)

Proceeds from factoring agreement

5,613,871

-

Repayments of factoring agreement

(2,944,876

)

-

Offering Costs

-

(1,651,889

)

Proceeds from sale of common stock and warrants

-

13,800,000

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,480,222

14,306,238

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(2,575,520

)

5,246,863

Cash, beginning of period

2,584,062

99,906

Cash, end of period

$

8,542

$

5,346,769

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the period for interest

$

208,351

$

175,580

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$

-

$

-

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Accounts receivable owed under factoring agreement collected directly by factor

$

1,955,289

$

-

Purchase price measurement period adjustment to goodwill and accounts receivable

$

35,644

$

-

Original issue discount deducted from convertible note proceeds

$

-

$

342,554

Debt discount on warrants granted with notes

$

1,032,842

$

-

Debt costs deducted from convertible note proceeds

$

-

$

334,800

Loans issued as consideration for acquisitions

$

-

$

4,750,000

Notes and accrued interest converted to common stock

$

-

$

4,647,794

Common stock issued/to be issued for asset acquisitions

$

-

$

8,241,082

Notes payable and accrued interest exchanged for debentures

$

-

$

252,430

Accounts payable paid with common stock

$

-

$

140,000

Accrued compensation paid with common stock

$

-

$

16,425

Warrant derivative liability extinguished

$

-

$

10,182,476

Write off of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$

-

$

103,953

Earn-out liability consideration for acquisition

$

-

$

1,668,297

Shares issued for Upsider earn-out liability

$

-

$

1,394,768

Deferred offering costs charged to additional paid-in capital

$

-

$

78,038

Warrant derivative liability at inception recorded as debt discount

$

-

$

2,374,076

The accompanying unaudited notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725425/Recruitercom-Announces-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

