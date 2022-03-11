How To Recreate Megan Thee Stallion's "Sweetest Pie" Makeup Look

If you haven't already listened to Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion's new single, "Sweetest Pie," stream it, pronto. What's really sweet about this collaboration, though, are the music video's many head-turning beauty looks.

The Houston Hottie is Revlon's global brand ambassador, so it comes as no surprise that the makeup artist for the video, Lauren Elise Child, achieved such editorial makeup moments using the brand's affordable products. In an interview with Vogue, Child talks about the emerald-encrusted, golden bodysuit moment featured in the visual: "I used this really pretty oil-based rose spray from Revlon on [Megan's] face and body -- it gave her this glowy look, and it also smells good." In the video's final scene, Stallion is shown floating in the air with chiseled diamond hair. Channeling a cobra-esque effect with the help of Stallion's namesake Revlon palette, Child created a smokey eye to mirror the snake underneath the rapper.

Between Lipa and Stallon, there are many ground-breaking, sartorial and creative moments in the music video. Watch below to see a mélange of sugar, spice and everything nice.