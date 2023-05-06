Recovery Truck Stays On Track During Miami F1 Support Race

krisub93 / TikTok

Pre-race for yesterday's Porsche Carrera Cup North America race in Miami, a support race for the grand prix, was briefly interrupted by a safety vehicle running on a narrow part of the track during parade laps. The truck did not cause a crash, but it presented a major and completely unnecessary safety risk.

The truck was carrying Charles Leclerc's F1 car, which had crashed in the previous free practice session. Rather than take access roads, the recovery vehicle was allowed to return to the pit lane on the racing surface during pace laps for the Carrera Cup event. The truck slowed a sizable portion of the field through multiple narrow corners, but appears not to cause a crash in the brief clip shared to TikTok.

By running on the track with racing cars at low speeds, the truck presented a major safety risk to anyone that had to pass it and risk crashing into it. At a normal track, a recovery vehicle would drive through a controlled section before entering an access gate inside the track and returning to the garage. Instead, the route and timing created the risk of a very dangerous crash between a race car designed to hit walls and a truck not designed to be hit by anything.

Fortunately, the truck appears to have returned to the garage without incident and the race was able to continue. Formula 1's second-ever trip to Miami continues with a qualifying session today before the race tomorrow.

