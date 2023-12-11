How to Recover After an Intense Workout

Plus, what to do on "active recovery" days.

We’ve all been there. Whether it was spin class or doing an intense hike—we exercised one day and the next day, we can barely lift our legs to get out of bed. It's important to integrate recovery days into your fitness routine. However, that doesn’t mean you should stay in bed all day (as nice as that sounds). Here's what you need to know about fitness recovery, as well as the best ways to make it part of your routine.

When Do You Need a Recovery Day?

Workout recovery can be kind of tricky. If you’re really into exercise, you might be on a streak you don’t want to break. On the other hand, if you aren’t the most motivated person, skipping a few days in between workouts could throw you off track. So, when is a recovery day necessary, and when it is an excuse? According to Luke Zocchi, who is the Head Trainer on Centr, Chris Hemsworth’s fitness app, “A good sign that you need a recovery day is when you are starting to not perform in your training sessions. If you're feeling tired or you're starting to get little injuries, that’s your body telling you it needs a rest.”

So, if your ankle feels a little tweaked or your back is more sore than usual, it’s time for a recovery day. “The wait time between intense workouts all depends on how you feel. How long you have been training for will have a lot to do with it as well. If you are new to training, you might need a couple of days rest between workouts,” says Zocchi. “If you have been training for a long time, you will be more used to intense workouts. If you do all the right things and recover properly, you could train every day. I would listen to your body and use that as your guide to how you should train.”

Active Recovery

There’s no one way to recover. Recovery days can vary from person to person. If you want to do an active recovery day after an intense workout session, you can take a walk, for example. It doesn’t need to be something major. Moderately walking twenty minutes around your neighborhood while catching up on your favorite podcast can get the job done. Just as long as you’re moving your body and not straining yourself.

Mixing things up is another way to go about active recovery, such as doing some gentle yoga the day after a long run.

Stretch, Stretch, Stretch

Stretching is one of the best ways to recover. Keep in mind, that while you can stretch your entire body because it feels good, it’s important to focus on the areas you worked the hardest during your grueling workout. “I normally have a routine that covers the whole body, and depending [upon] what area is most sore and pay more attention to that area to help speed up the recovery,” says Zocchi.

Centr recently launched a Recovery Kit that has everything you need to relieve sore muscles including a massage roller stick, foam roller, stretch strap, and three massage balls. The kit also includes a membership to the app.



“Some simple ways to recover are stretching with the stretching straps, then I would start to feel what parts of my body are sore,” the trainer explains. “Next, start to self massage the areas where you’re sore. Depending on what parts of the body are sore, I would use a foam roller or one of the balls. That’s what is great about the kit—we give you all the tools you need to recover every part of the body.”

When to Recover

Remember, recovery doesn’t just take place during the days you don’t exercise. “Recovery really starts as soon as you finish training. What you eat after, if you're hydrated, how you sleep will all play a role in how you recover from your workout,” explains Zocchi.

He suggests taking the time to stretch and wind down after an intense workout to help recover the body faster. This will make it much easier to get out of bed the next day. “Taking five minutes to regulate your breathing and calm down your central nervous system is going to put the body into recovery mode faster. So take the time, even if it’s minutes, to wind down after a training session.”

