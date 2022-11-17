After recount, here are the final Lexington County school board results

After a days-long recount, Lexington County has confirmed the results of three school board elections, including some that were decided by a handful of votes.

Elections in three county school districts — Lexington 1, Lexington 2 and the Lexington County half of Lexington-Richland 5 — went to a recount because the final margin between the candidates was less than 1% of the total vote.

After certifying the countywide results of the Nov. 8 election last Friday, the county election commission began a recount in the three school districts Monday that took until late Wednesday to complete. The final results were certified by the commission on Thursday.

Some of the races are still extremely close. In Lexington 2, covering the Cayce-West Columbia area, Kevin Key won the last of three seats up for election by just six votes over Joseph Hightower. Each candidate finished with about 22% of the vote, with a 0.2% difference between them.

Other candidates elected in the four-person race were Christina Rucker and Linda Alford-Wooten.

Mike Satterfield won a seat on the Lexington-Richland 5 school board after finishing 16 votes ahead of incumbent school board vice chairman Ken Loveless. Small business owner Elizabeth Barnhardt finished first in the race for two Lexington County seats on the school board, but only 0.33%, or 104 votes, ahead of second place.

In Lexington 1, Katie McCown finished 0.4% ahead of Harriet Poe Coker for the last of three seats up in the central Lexington County district — a difference of 401 votes. Beth Shealy and Chris Rice won the other two seats in a race that included 11 candidates.