Records fall as No. 5 Miami Hurricanes rally to beat Duke and improve to 9-0

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) scrambles as he looks to throw during the first half of an ACC football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo had a day for the Miami Hurricanes record book.

And it was needed to lead the No. 5 Hurricanes to a 53-31 comeback win over the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium to keep the team’s perfect record intact.

Miami improves to 9-0 and 5-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Duke falls to 6-3 and 2-3 in the ACC.

Ward threw for five touchdowns — including three in the second half to help Miami erase an 11-point deficit — to give him 29 for the season. That ties Steve Walsh’s record from the 1988 season for most passing touchdowns in a season.

Ward finished the game with 400 yards on 25-of-41 passing for his third game with at least 400 passing yards this season.

Restrepo caught three of those touchdown passes and had eight catches for 146 yards.

With Restrepo’s final catch of the game, a 66-yard touchdown that put Miami up 46-31 with 7:36 left in regulation, he broke the school’s career receiving yards record with 2,573 yards, surpassing Santana Moss’ record of 2,547 yards. The catch was also the 182nd of Restrepo’s career, tying the Hurricanes record originally set by Mike Harley.

Restrepo also caught touchdown passes of 34 yards in the first quarter, hauling in a pass that was tipped by Duke safety Terry Moore, to put Miami up 7-0 early and a 3-yard pass in the third quarter to start Miami’s rally.

Ward also threw touchdown passes to Cam McCormick and Jacolby George. Elija Lofton’s 2-yard touchdown run following an OJ Frederique interception (one of three interceptions and four total turnovers forced by Miami’s defense) gave the Hurricanes the lead for good late in the third quarter.

A Mark Fletcher Jr. 1-yard touchdown run with 5:37 left to play capped scoring for Miami.

It’s the third time in conference play that Miami had to erase a double-digit deficit in the second half. The Hurricanes trailed Virginia Tech by 10 before winning 38-34 and coming back from down 25 to defeat Cal.

This time, the second-half magic was needed because of how Miami struggled to close out the first half.

The Hurricanes jumped out to a 14-0 lead on Ward’s touchdown passes to Restrepo and McCormick in the first quarter. Miami’s defense held Duke to just 5 yards on its first three drives, a pair of three-and-outs and a first-play interception by safety Mishael Powell, as UM built that early lead.

And then...

▪ 83 yards on four plays in 55 seconds, capped by a 8-yard Peyton Jones touchdown run. Miami’s lead cut to 14-7. The first three plays of that drive included gains of 21, 27 and 27 yards.

▪ 77 yards on eight plays in 4:31, capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Maalik Murphy to Sahmir Hagans. Duke and Miami tied 14-14. A 40-yard pass from Murphy to Jones three plays earlier helped set up the touchdown.

▪ 75 yards on seven plays in 3:04, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to Jones. Duke leads 21-17. Before the go-ahead score, though, the Hurricanes’ defense committed three penalties in a span of the drive’s first four plays — holding by defensive tackle Justin Scott, unnecessary roughness by defensive tackle Ahmad Moten and pass interference by cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. — to help Duke get down the field on its final full drive before halftime.

The Blue Devils extended their lead to 28-17 on the opening drive of the third quarter with a 6-yard pass from Murphy to Jordan Moore on fourth and 1 that capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

And then came Miami’s latest rally for a conference win to keep its undefeated record intact.

