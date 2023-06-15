Recording Academy Establishes Three New Categories For Upcoming Grammy Awards
Afrobeats will be recognized among three new categories that will debut at next year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced today.
The three new categories include Best African Music Performance, a nod to the worldwide popuarlity of the Afrobeats recordings.
The category “recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent,” the organizers said.
At a meeting in May, the Recording Academy trustees voted to introduce the Best African Music Performance category, as well as awards for Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording, the statement said.
“These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.
Afrobeats artists have recently collaborated with Beyoncé, Drake, Ed Sheeran and other stars. Such stars of the genre as Burna Boy, Wizkid and Tems have each garnered Grammy nominations. Burna Boy won in 2021 for his album “Twice as Tall.”
