Record-breaking shark breach caught on camera: ‘The photo you dream of’
Discovery’s “Shark Week” returned Sunday, and Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach helped launch the annual tradition. This latest installment in the Air Jaws series featured shark experts competing to capture the best images of a great white shark breach.
The experts all used different methods for capturing a shark breach off the shores of Seal Island, South Africa. While one expert attempted to capture a night image, another used a drone camera to document their attempt. But it was Chris Fallows and his tow camera that captured the most spectacular breach.
The 15-foot breach was a new series record, and a monumental moment for Fallows. “The photo you dream of,” he said. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that picture is worth a thousand breaches.”
Viewers at home were also amazed by the spectacle, as many took to Twitter to share their dismay.
That last breach!!!! #AirJaws #TeamFallows #SharkWeek @SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/yz2EBU0oOb— Danielle (@the1stPYT) August 10, 2020
That shark breach was just incredible! #SharkWeek Perfect pic too. @Discovery pic.twitter.com/B0MHLoWbmq— Chadwick (@AtMeChadwick) August 10, 2020
That breach was incredible!! #SharkWeek #AirJaws pic.twitter.com/jChUQylJ3R— Giovanni Deldio (@MasterGio) August 10, 2020
A 15-foot breach? Absolutely breathtaking. @SharkWeek #SharkWeek #AirJaws— Justin LaSalata (@justinlasalata) August 10, 2020
To learn more about Air Jaws and other “Shark Week” programs visit Discovery.com.
