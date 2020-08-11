Record-breaking shark breach caught on camera for Shark Week: 'The photo you dream of'

Discovery’s “Shark Week” returned on Sunday, and Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach helped launch the annual tradition with shark experts competing anew to capture the best images of a great white shark breach.

The experts all used different methods for capturing a shark breach off the shores of Seal Island, South Africa. While one expert attempted to capture a night image, another used a drone camera to document their attempt. But it was Chris Fallows and his tow camera that captured the most spectacular breach.

The 15-foot breach was a new series record, and a monumental moment for Fallows. “The photo you dream of,” he said. “They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, that picture is worth a thousand breaches.”

Viewers at home were also amazed by the spectacle, as many took to Twitter to share their dismay.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson has recently admitted his fear at joining the channel's Shark Week for Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.

He took a dive in the Bahamas alongside a team of scientists where he was asked to wrangle a shark in order to coax it into a sleep-like state so a camera could be attached, something he managed to achieve.

“I didn’t really experience fear until I came to the Bahamas. I was really scared. I was apprehensive about even doing this stuff,” Tyson said. “But I was disciplined enough to go through the process and I overcame that. This experience is really worth it. Just overcoming that fear in general, making death irrelevant, it’s pretty liberating.”

To learn more about Air Jaws and other “Shark Week” programs visit Discovery.com.