Record63 CEO Announces New Partnership With Peach Records & INgrooves (Universal Music Group)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2022 / Midwest-based music label Record63 has announced a new partnership with two well-established music labels, Preach Records and INgrooves, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group. This new venture will help the label expand its reach and provide more opportunities for the artists signed to Record63.

Chicago man and music industry innovator Jay Addison is the Founder and CEO of Record63, which has been around since 2016.

When speaking about the structure of the new partnership, Addison states, " It's a great deal and we are very excited to be partners with Preach & INgrooves (UMG). Great things are on the way".

Partnering with these prominent distributors allows Record63 to expand on its short and long-term goals as a music label, which is to build out a roster of innovative artists across all genres.

Addison continues, "We want to be a go-to independent major label. This partnership helps us do just that."

Record63 has already grown rapidly in its 6-year history. The company landed label meetings early on with Atlantic Records and Roc Nation in the first 3 years of launching, before finally moving forward with the latest partnership this year.

As a way to introduce the label to a broader audience, Addison states that the label is planning "several releases including a compilation style project with our artists & friends in music. The first single will be out early/mid-2023 under this new partnership deal."

About: Record63 was founded to provide innovative artists with an opportunity to have the highest chance of success in their careers by providing resources, distribution, budgets, networks, strategy, and execution. The music label is based in the Midwest Region of the United States, and has a mission "to consistently produce music that ‘pushes the technical boundaries of what music could/should be while respecting the artistry of the current times.'"

