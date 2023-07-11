Public sector pay growth surges to 22-year high in blow to Jeremy Hunt - latest updates

Jeremy Hunt called for 'responsible decisions' on pay rises during his Mansion House speech before public sector wages hit their highest level since 2001 - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Public sector pay hit its highest level in 22 years, new figures have revealed hours after the Chancellor pledged to resist bumper pay packets.

Average regular pay in the public sector hit 5.8pc in the three months to May, according to the Office for National Statistics, its highest level since 2001.

It comes after the Chancellor said in his Mansion House speech that he needed to make “responsible decisions on public finances, including public sector pay, because more borrowing is itself inflationary”.

Rishi Sunak has indicated that he was willing to ignore recommendations for public sector pay rises of up to 6.5pc, saying in recent weeks that workers “need to recognise the economic context we are in”.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC that the Government is taking a “firm and robust approach to public pay settlements” after figures showed average regular wages were 7.3pc higher in the three months to May.

Private sector pay grew by 7.7pc, its fastest pace on record outside the pandemic.

Divya Sridhar, an economist at PwC UK, warned that “strong wage growth will continue to fuel concerns around high inflation levels,” which will likely mean the Bank of England will increase interest rates higher for longer.

Read the latest updates below.

09:29 AM BST

FTSE 100 weighed down by stronger pound

The FTSE 100 was subdued as a strengthening pound pressured the exporter-heavy index, while mining stocks shined on higher metal prices.

The blue-chip index was flat at 7,272.87 points, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index added 0.6pc

Sterling has gained 0.2pc after figures showed wages excluding bonuses were 7.3pc higher in the three months to May than a year earlier, matching the highest growth on record, adding more pressure to the Bank of England’s inflation woes.

Industrial metal miners were amongst the top gainers, up 1.2pc as most base metal prices rose on a weaker dollar. Precious metal miners also gained 1.2pc.

Also helping the China-exposed miners, China’s central bank extended until the end of 2024 some policies in a November rescue package to shore up its embattled real estate sector.

British Land rose 2.4pc after the commercial property landlord said it still expects strong operational momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

Dowlais Group slipped 6.8pc after Citigroup initiated coverage on the specialist engineering group with a “sell” rating.

09:15 AM BST

Mortgage rates hit highest in 15 years

Mortgage rates have reached a 15-year high, overtaking the level seen during the aftermath of Liz Truss’ mini-Budget.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has the latest:

The average two-year fixed deal rose to 6.66pc this morning, up from 6.63pc the previous day. It surpassed the peak of 6.65pc on October 20 last year and is now the highest since the financial crisis. It comes as figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that wages grew at record pace in the three months to May, bolstering expectations for further interest rate rises. Traders are betting that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs to a 25-year high by early next year, which could push average mortgage rates past 7pc.

This chart shows how the big four banks have failed to pass on interest rate rises.

08:54 AM BST

Gas prices slump as heatwave fails to fuel demand

European natural gas prices extended declines for a second day to trade near the lowest levels in a month amid tepid demand for the fuel.

The benchmark contract slumped as much as 4.7pc while UK prices also fell as gas consumption remained well below seasonal norms since the start of June.

Weak appetite has resulted in UK liquefied natural gas imports slumping to the lowest levels since the summer of 2021.

Britain does not have large storage sites like those in continental Europe, resulting in much lower demand during warmer months as energy firms cannot hoard the fuel for winter.

At the same time, hot weather in parts of Europe has not translated to higher consumption for cooling needs, with fuller- than-usual storage facilities keeping a lid on prices so far.

Dutch front-month futures have fallen 0.8pc to less than €30 per megawatt hour. The UK equivalent fell 1.4pc to 72.54 pence a therm.

08:30 AM BST

Hunt toasts deal with pension firms at Mansion House speech

Jeremy Hunt raised a glass as he gave his Mansion House speech, where the Government announced an agreement between nine of Britain’s largest pension providers to boost their investment in growth companies.

The Chancellor thinks the move could unlock £50bn if the rest of the industry follows suit.

Aviva, Legal & General and M&G are among the firms to have joined the compact, which commits them to allocating 5pc of assets in their default funds to unlisted stocks by 2030, Mr Hunt said in the annual Mansion House address on Monday evening.

Mr Hunt told an audience of 350 of the City’s top executives: “We will deliver not just more competitive financial services but a more innovative economy.”

The agreement will “boost returns and improve outcomes for pension fund holders whilst increasing funding liquidity for high-growth companies”.

The Chancellor was seen sharing a joke with Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey at the Square Mile’s most prestigious dinner.

It came shortly before the Office for National Statistics revealed real wages fell by 0.8pc in the year to the three months to May.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt gave a speech at Mansion House in London - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the Lord Mayor of the City of London Nicholas Lyons and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey share a joke - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

08:18 AM BST

Pay being 'relentlessly squeezed' by inflation, say Lib Dems

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

Month after month we see people’s pay being relentlessly squeezed by inflation and it’s all down to this Government’s failure to manage the economy. With inflation spiralling, the Conservatives need to do more to get a grip on the economy that they’ve left in tatters. We finally need to see a proper plan from ministers to ease the cost-of-living crisis and grow the economy. That means action to tackle the soaring price of food, mortgage bills and energy costs.

08:09 AM BST

Jobs data is 'dismal reflection' on Tory government, says Labour

Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said:

These figures are another dismal reflection of the Tories’ mismanagement of the economy over the last 13 years. Britain is the only G7 country with a lower employment rate than before the pandemic and real wages have fallen yet again - just as more and more families feel the devastating impact of the Tory mortgage bombshell. Labour’s mission is to secure the highest sustained growth in the G7. We will create good jobs across every part of the country and our welfare reform and job support plan will get Britain working again.

08:06 AM BST

Markets mixed as wages rise

Stock markets have been mixed after data showed wages stood at record levels in the three months to May.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was flat at 7,271.79 after the open as data showing wage rises sent the pound to a 15-month high.

A strong pound impacts the blue-chip index, where many companies make most of their money in dollars.

However, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 has climbed 0.3pc to 18,076.22.

07:58 AM BST

Government must take 'robust approach' to public pay amid wage rises

The Government is taking a “firm and robust approach to public pay settlements”, a Cabinet minister has said after figures showed average regular wages were 7.3pc higher in the three months to May.

Asked whether wage growth drives up inflation, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride told LBC radio:

Domestic wage pressure is a key component of the stickiness of inflation, but that’s why it’s so important that the Government takes a relatively firm and robust approach to public pay settlements and there’s no way, unfortunately, that we can duck that because if those settlements are too high that will feed into those problems. We’ve got to make sure that those wage pressures are moderated to the extent we can.

Pressed on whether the Government will accept the recommendations of the pay review bodies on public sector pay, Mr Stride said “we have to be absolutely unwavering in our mission to get inflation down because that impoverishes us all, it’s a tax on everybody”.

07:49 AM BST

Wage growth data will mean 'more pain for borrowers'

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said there are “some hopeful signs” in today’s job data from the Office for National Statistics.

She pointed to the number of vacancies falling and more people coming out of inactivity back into the labour market.

She said: “There is also a suggestion that recent interest rate rises are starting to feed through, with a reduction in payrolled employees and a slight increase in the historically low rate of unemployment.”

However, her positive tone was the exception.

Bradley Post, managing director of Rift, said “the economic cracks are certainly starting to appear,” adding that the “stagnant level of wage growth... will do little to help negate the far higher cost of living seen at present”.

John Choong, market and equity analyst at InvestingReviews.co.uk, said the jobs data “will translate into more pain for borrowers” as it becomes more likely that the Bank of England will raise rates.

Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, added: “Today’s data confirm that the labour market is still too hot, as pay growth remains uncomfortably high.”

07:37 AM BST

Wage data points to quarter point interest rate rise, say economists

Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses actually remained flat at 7.3pc in the three months to May after figures for the period to April were revised up, the Office for National Statistics said.

However, this was still equal to the highest readings on record, also recorded in mid-2021 when the figures were

distorted by the pandemic. Economists had expected a slowdown to 7.1pc.

Capital Economics UK economist Ashley Webb said:

The labour market became less tight in May and there are some signs of momentum in wage growth slowing a bit. But with wage growth still well above the levels consistent with the 2pc inflation target, this won’t ease the Bank of England’s inflation fears significantly. Our forecast is for the Bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in August, from 5pc now to 5.25pc, but we can’t rule out another 50 basis point hike. Much will depend on June’s CPI inflation data due next Wednesday.

07:30 AM BST

Job vacancies pushing up inflation, says Hunt

Following the latest employment figures, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

Our jobs market is strong with unemployment low by historical standards. But we still have around one million job vacancies, pushing up inflation even further. Our labour market reforms - including expanding free childcare next year - will help to build the high wage, high growth, low inflation economy we all want to see.

07:27 AM BST

Private sector pay hits record outside pandemic

ONS figures show workers in the private sector were handed pay rises averaging 7.7pc when excluding bonuses, the largest on record outside of the pandemic.

Senior economics reporter Eir Nolsøe has been examining the data:

Public sector staff were given a 5.8pc boost, the highest since 2001. Despite the large pay increases, workers are still suffering falls in their real incomes. Salaries on average fell by 0.8pc when adjusting for inflation, which stood at 8.7pc in May. Meanwhile, the UK’s employment rate edged slightly upwards in the three months to May to 76pc. Unemployment rose by 0.2 percentage points to 4pc. The economic inactivity rate, which measures the number of people out of work but not looking for employment, fell by 0.4 percentage points to 20.8pc. In a sign that higher interest rates and economic uncertainty are starting to hit the labour market, vacancies fell for the 12th consecutive month to 1,034,000.

07:24 AM BST

Pound hits 15-month high as wages surge

The pound has jumped to a 15-month high as jobs data showed wages are rising at a record pace outside the pandemic.

Sterling increased 0.4pc to tip above $1.29 as increases in pay mean the Bank of England may raise interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

It was last at that level in April last year.

The pound has climbed 0.2pc against the euro, sending it back toward 85p.

07:17 AM BST

Job vacancies falling at faster pace

The employment rate and the unemployment rate increased in the three months to May, compared to the previous quarter.

The UK employment rate was estimated at 76pc, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous quarter but 0.6 percentage points lower than before the pandemic.

Office for National Statistics’ director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

Total employment grew in the latest three months while the number of people actively looking for work also increased, both driven by men rejoining the labour market. While the total number of vacancies remain high, it has now been falling for a year and the pace of decline has accelerated recently. Pay excluding bonuses has again risen at record levels in cash terms. Due to high inflation, however, the real value of weekly earnings are still falling, although now at its slowest rate since since the end of 2021. The number of working days lost to strikes fell back to their lowest level in nearly a year, with a notable drop in public sector disruption.

07:09 AM BST

Inflation means real pay is still falling

Wages increased by a record 7.2pc in June but pay fell in real terms.

Adjusted for inflation, wages slumped by 1.2pc for total pay and 0.8pc for regular pay in the year to March to May.

Meanwhile, the rate of UK unemployment rose to 4pc in the three months to May, up from 3.8pc in the previous three months, the Office for National Statistics said.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for March to May 2023 show:



▪️ employment was 76.0%

▪️ unemployment was 4.0%

▪️ economic inactivity was 20.8%



07:02 AM BST

Good morning

Wages surged across the UK at a record pace in a blow to the Bank of England’s efforts to avoid an inflationary spiral.

Pay excluding bonuses increased by 7.3pc in June, according to the Office for National Statistics.

5 things to start your day

1) Hunt vows to boost pensions by £1,000 a year with wave of post-Brexit reforms | Measures aim to increase returns for savers while boosting investments in British firms

2) China on brink of deflation as prices plunge | Beijing risks slipping into a low growth rut

3) New power lines take a decade to build because of red tape, complains National Grid | Energy company blasts Britain’s planning rules amid ongoing row over delays

4) Inflation is about to fall ‘markedly’, Andrew Bailey insists | The Bank of England Governor warned that the rate of price rises is “unacceptably high”, after the consumer prices index grew by 8.7pc in May

5) Dozens of lawyers in-line for payouts of over £1m as DWF goes private | Private equity takeover is set to delist UK’s largest publicly traded law firm

What happened overnight

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher ahead US inflation data that traders hope will show price rises are easing, reducing the need for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices rose.

Wall Street stocks ended higher on Monday following last week’s losses, while Federal Reserve officials’ comments bolstered bets that the US central bank could be nearing the end of its rate tightening cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.6pc at 33,944.40.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.2pc at 4,409.53, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also climbed 0.2pc to 13,685.48.

Overnight, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2pc to 3,208.38 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.3pc to 32,279.8. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 1pc to 18,655.50.

The Kospi in Seoul surged 1.4pc to 2,555.09 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 jumped 1.1pc to 7,078.50.

New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.