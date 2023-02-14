Ford to cut 1,300 jobs in Britain - live updates

Ford will cut 1,300 jobs in the UK - Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg

Ford has said it is cutting around 3,800 jobs across Europe, including 1,300 in the UK, over the next three years as part of an overhaul as it shifts towards electric vehicle production.

Around 2,300 jobs will be cut in Germany, and another 200 in the rest of Europe, the company said, adding it intends to achieve the reductions through voluntary redundancies.

The global carmaker said 2,800 engineering roles will be axed by 2025, and around 1,000 jobs in its administrative, marketing, sales and distribution teams across Europe are set to go.

The job losses will create a "leaner, more competitive cost structure" for the business and help with the transition toward a smaller, more focused and increasingly electric product portfolio, the company said.

Ford is shifting its model line-up to battery-only in Europe by 2035 and has said the lower complexity of electric cars meant it could cut staff from its product development teams.

Head of Ford Germany Martin Sander, who is also general manager of its electric-vehicle business in Europe, said: "These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly. We recognise the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead."

On the shift to electric vehicles, he added: "There is significantly less work to be done on drivetrains moving out of combustion engines.

"We are moving into a world with less global platforms where less engineering work is necessary. This is why we have to make the adjustments."

On a press call, Mr Sander said that the American carmaker will retain around 3,400 engineers across the continent.

They will build on core technology provided by their US counterparts and adapt it to European customers.

08:47 AM

Ford to axe 3,800 jobs across Europe

Workers in Britain and Germany will be the hardest hit from new job cuts announced by Ford today, due to take place over the next three years.

It will axe 1,300 jobs in the UK and 2,300 in Germany.

Ford is shifting its model line-up to battery-only in Europe by 2035 and has said the lower complexity of electric cars meant it could cut staff from its product development teams.

Chief executive Jim Farley wants the company to make $3bn in savings to finance the cost of the shift to electric vehicles and is also cutting jobs in the US.

Martin Sander, general manager of Ford's electric-vehicle business in Europe, said:

Paving the way to a sustainably profitable future for Ford in Europe requires broad-based actions and changes in the way we develop, build and sell Ford vehicles. This will impact the organizational structure, talent, and skills we will need in the future.

Ford will cut 3,800 jobs across Europe over three years - Jeff Gilbert

08:23 AM

Pound given boost as wage growth hits record outside pandemic

The pound jumped 0.2pc against the dollar immediately after this morning's data showing record wage growth in the UK outside the pandemic.

The figures ramp up the pressure on the Bank of England to potentially increase interest rates further to stop wage rises fuelling inflation.

The pound has fluctuated since but is already headed back towards the level reached after the ONS data release, in the direction of $1.22.

08:12 AM

Amigo boss apologises to customers over 'lending practices'

Amigo said the closure of the FCA's probe marks an "important milestone" for the company and the wider sector.

It said: "In reaching this milestone, the company acknowledges the time and resource allocated by the FCA to review the historic business and to identify previous customer harm.

"At a wider level the outcome from the investigations and the contents of the final notice will, we believe, provide useful guidance to both Amigo and all firms which provide credit to customers who are not readily able to access the services of the mainstream credit providers."

Danny Malone, chief executive of Amigo, added:

I would like to apologise again to any customers impacted for the past failings in lending practices that occurred during the period 2018-2020. As a new board and management team, we fully accept the lessons that needed to be learnt for the future and our focus remains on rebuilding a business that delivers better outcomes for customers, backed by stronger lending controls and a better culture. The conclusion of this investigation enables us to draw a line under these historic lending issues as we seek to secure the capital required for the future.

08:09 AM

Amigo Loans let off £73m fine

Amigo Loans has been censured by the City watchdog for failing to carry out proper affordability checks on borrowers and their guarantors, but was let off a near-£73m fine due to its financial troubles.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would have imposed a £72.9m fine on Amigo, but said this would have caused the lender "serious financial hardship".

It added that a penalty would have threatened Amigo's ability to pay out compensation to customers under a High Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

The FCA said that Amigo failed to have proper processes in place to assess affordability of borrowers and those who act as their guarantors to repay.

This led to a "high risk of consumer harm, both to borrowers and guarantors", according to the FCA.

Amigo Loans

08:06 AM

Lilt to be replaced by new Fanta drink

Soft drink Lilt has been pulled from UK shelves after 48 years and will be replaced by a new type of Fanta.

The tangy drink began in 1975 with the strapline "The Totally Tropical Taste" and was only sold in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) confirmed the change in a statement, noting that the drink's packaging and logo are being changed and it will now be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit. CCEP said:

Keen Lilt fans may have spotted a gradual transition as the drink has made its way into the Fanta family over the past few months, with changes to its packaging and logo. Some have even hypothesised on social media that Lilt may be becoming part of the Fanta brand, and one even went as far as producing their own news broadcast-style video.

The firm's GB vice-president of commercial development insisted the drink is the same, and simply has a new name.

Lilt became a feature of popular culture with its Lilt Man parody adverts in the late 1980s, while a decade later it was promoted by two Jamaican women known as the Lilt Ladies.

Lilt - Ben Gingell / Alamy Stock Photo

08:03 AM

Markets rise despite surging wages data

The markets appear to be unconcerned about the potential for the Bank of England to tighten the money supply after the latest jobs figures showed wage growth surging to records outside the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 has begun the day up 0.3pc to 7,971.35 after its latest record close, while the FTSE 250, which is more exposed to the domestic economy, still edged up 0.1pc to 20,142.11.

07:56 AM

Budget a chance to address workforce shortages, says CBI

Matthew Percival, the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI's) director for people and skills, said:

While there are tentative signs that more people are looking to get back into work, there are still very high vacancies and businesses are having difficulty filling them. The upcoming Budget is the opportune moment for the Government to now make some real progress on the workforce shortages the economy is struggling with. That requires action on a number of fronts, including expanding childcare, updating the Shortage Occupations List and widening the scope of employer health support as a non-taxable benefit to prevent and treat some of the key drivers of long-term absence. And finally, by launching a two-year pilot of turning the failing Apprenticeship Levy into a more flexible Skills Challenge Fund businesses would be in a better position to help jobseekers of all ages learn new skills.

07:51 AM

'Families worse off' says Reeves

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said:

Britain has huge potential - but 13 years of the Tories has left real wages down, families worse off, and our economy lagging behind on the global stage. The Government needs to stop sitting back and following this path of managed decline.

07:49 AM

Fewer hours worked each week, ONS data show

Even with high numbers of job vacancies, the number of weekly hours worked in the economy actually fell in the three months to December, and are still below pre-pandemic levels, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This may have been impacted by strikes, with 843,000 working days lost because of labour disputes in December, which is the highest since November 2011.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said:

Demand for staff is losing momentum, with employers pivoting away from hiring permanent staff to temporary placements as they become more cautious over the economic outlook. Following another fall in January, vacancies are now 166,000 below their peak in May 2022 – a drop of 13pc, while the redundancy rate is back to pre-pandemic levels. Today's data confirm that December was a big month for industrial action, with strikes leading to nearly 850,000 working days lost involving 170,000 workers. Nonetheless, the main pressure on the labour market still comes from structural challenges including declining workforce participation and ageing. Pay growth picked up again to rates not previously seen outside of the pandemic. This reflects general inflation spilling into pay demands as employees seek to mitigate the cost of living squeeze. However, regular pay growth could be around its peak already, and may average 6pc over 2023, which would ease the pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates further.

Total actual weekly hours worked dropped to 1.036 billion in October to December 2022, down 2.9 million on the previous 3 months.



This is 16.6 million below pre-#COVID19 pandemic levels.



➡️ https://t.co/JE8SdgByuf pic.twitter.com/lMCHC9yueZ — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 14, 2023

07:42 AM

Huge job vacancies 'stopping firms in their tracks'

The estimated number of vacancies fell by 76,000, which the ONS said reflects economic pressures and uncertainty still leading firms to hold back on recruitment.

There were signs of a wave of people returning to the workplace amid the cost-of-living crisis as the data showed a record high net flow of people moving from economic inactivity and into employment.

However, Jane Gratton, head of people policy at the British Chambers of Commerice, said businesses are still "crying out for people to fill job vacancies at all skill levels", and this must be "the number one focus" for the Government.

There are still 1.134m number vacancies in the UK economy, which Ms Gratton said "is stopping firms in their tracks". She said:

It means they are struggling to meet the orders on their books, and it puts any plans for growth far out of reach. Government plans to get the UK’s untapped labour force into employment are a step in the right direction, but we need to see more action to address the barriers that are holding people back.

There were 1.134 million job vacancies on average across November 2022 to January 2023.



This was down 76,000 on the previous quarter, as employers continue to cite economic pressures.



➡️ https://t.co/8LtU0u2sOF pic.twitter.com/9FMWEDuV3f — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 14, 2023

07:34 AM

Wages fall 2.5pc once inflation taken into account

The data showed that regular pay growth was 6.7pc in the three months, the strongest growth rate seen outside the pandemic, the ONS said.

Nevertheless, wages continued to be outstripped by rising prices, falling by 2.5pc once inflation was taken into account.

This graph highlights the gap between growth in wages and real pay:

After taking inflation into account, average pay including bonuses fell by 3.1% in the year to October to December 2022, or 2.5% excluding bonuses.



➡️ https://t.co/8Uyn5mzWqH pic.twitter.com/QyycBzro7F — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 14, 2023

07:31 AM

Data shows Tories have 'hammered families', says Olney

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said:

This Conservative Government has hammered families with soaring mortgages, rising energy bills and huge unfair tax hikes. Hard-working people are having their pay squeezed thanks to the incompetence of Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt. A long list of Conservative chancellors have driven the economy to the edge of recession, leaving millions worried about losing their jobs. The Government should do the right thing, put in place a proper windfall tax and cancel April's energy bill rise.

07:29 AM

'We must stick to our plan,' says Hunt

After the jobs figures released this morning, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said:

In tough times unemployment remaining close to record lows is an encouraging sign of resilience in our labour market. The best thing we can do to make people's wages go further is stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

07:28 AM

'Pay continues to be outstripped by rising prices', says ONS chief

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said:

The last quarter of 2022 saw fewer people remaining outside the labour market altogether, with some moving straight back into a job and others starting to seek work again. This meant that although employment rose again, unemployment edged up also. Although there is still a large gap between earnings growth in the public and private sectors, this narrowed slightly in the latest period. Overall pay, though, continues to be outstripped by rising prices. Though still at historically very high levels, job vacancies have dropped again, with a particularly sharp fall from the smallest employers. The number of working days lost to strikes rose again sharply in December. Transport and communications remained the most heavily affected area, but this month there was also a large contribution from the health sector.

07:27 AM

Record wage growth piles pressure on Bank of England over interest rates

Average wages grew at the fastest rate ever seen outside the pandemic, new figures show, increasing pressure on the Bank of England amid concerns it will fuel inflation.

Regular pay which excludes bonuses grew by 6.7pc in October to December, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

The strong pay growth is likely to make for uncomfortable reading for Bank of England rate-setters who are trying to tame rampant inflation.

The high figures will raise concerns that more interest rates may still be needed, even as the Bank earlier this month signalled the end of its aggressive tightening cycle is near.

But with inflation still in double digits at 10.5pc, most workers' purchasing power continues to deteriorate.

Workers in the private sector saw a boost of 7.3pc to their pay, while the strike-engulfed public sector saw a more muted increase of 4.2pc.

In real terms, for all workers average wages when including bonuses fell by 3.1pc while regular salaries fell by 2.5pc.

These are among the largest falls in growth since comparable records began in 2001, according to the ONS.

The growing tensions over salaries failing to keep pace with inflation were also apparent in the number of working days lost to industrial action, which reached 843,000 in December. This is the highest since November 2011.

One positive sign, however, was that a rise in part-time workers helped boost the employment rate to 75.6pc in October to December, an increase of 0.2 percentage points.

Inactivity also fell by 0.3 points on the quarter to 21.4pc. It was mainly driven by 16 to 24 year olds.

Even as pay growth remains strong, the signs are mounting that the labour market is starting to cool. Unemployment edged up slightly to 3.7pc.

Meanwhile, vacancies fell by 76,000 in November to January, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly fall. The ONS said it reflects uncertainty from economic pressures holding back recruitment.

The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.6pc, 0.2 percentage points higher than the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

The increase in employment over the latest three-month period was driven by part-time workers, it said.

The rate of UK unemployment was 3.7pc in the three months to December, unchanged from the previous three months.

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for October to December 2022 show that:



▪️ employment was 75.6%

▪️ unemployment was 3.7%

▪️ economic inactivity was 21.4%



➡️ https://t.co/kXOT4RK1cE pic.twitter.com/bZhubsYpAD — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 14, 2023

07:20 AM

Good morning

Average wages grew at the fastest rate ever seen outside the pandemic.

However, surging inflation meant real income has still suffered one of the largest squeezes on record amid the cost of living crisis.

Growth in regular average total pay excluding bonuses rose 6.7pc in the final three months of last year, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Average pay in the private sector rose by 7.3pc during the period, which is also the largest ever seen outside the pandemic.

However in real terms, growth in total and regular pay fell over the course of the year by 3.1pc including bonuses and 2.5pc for regular pay excluding bonuses.

It is among the largest falls in growth since comparable records began in 2001.

The figures come as inflation runs at 10.5pc and may force the Bank of England to continue its programme of interest rate rises to stop higher costs becoming embedded as wages strive to keep pace with rising prices.

