Record wage growth fuels fresh inflation fears

UK wages have risen at a record annual pace fuelling fears that inflation will stay high for longer.

Regular pay grew by 7.3% in the March to May period from year earlier, official figures showed, equalling the highest growth rate last month.

However, despite the record increase, pay rises still lag behind inflation - the rate at which prices rise.

The pace of wage rises has come under increasing focus by the Bank of England as it tries to control inflation.

The Bank has raised interest rates 13 times in a row in an attempt to slow the pace of price rises.

Inflation - the rate at which prices rise - has remained stubbornly high in the UK, and currently stands at 8.7%, well above the Bank of England's target of 2%.

The concern is that strong wage increases will increase costs faced by companies and force them to push up prices for their goods even higher.

On Monday, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said reducing inflation is "so important" as people "should trust that their hard-earned money maintains its value".

Despite wages rising at a record pace, they are still not increasing fast enough to keep up with rising prices in the shops.

Regular pay fell by 0.8% after the effect of rising prices is taken into account.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) also showed that the unemployment rate rose to 4% in the latest period, up from 3.8% in the previous quarter.

Job vacancies fell for the 12th consecutive time, the ONS said, dropping by 85,000 in the April to June period to 1,034,000.

The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, said: "Our jobs market is strong with unemployment low by historical standards. But we still have around one million job vacancies, pushing up inflation even further."

Cost of living: Tackling it together

Tips for getting a pay rise

Choose the right time - Scheduling a talk in advance will allow you and your boss time to prepare, and means you're more likely to have a productive conversation

Bring evidence - have a list of what you've achieved at work and how you've developed yourself

Be confident - Know your worth and don't be shy about speaking up

Have a figure in mind - look at job adverts online to see the salaries for comparable jobs

Don't give up - keep talking to your employer if it doesn't work this time and if you can't get what you want be prepared to look elsewhere

Read more tips here