Record test totals for Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in drawn 1st match

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe and Afghanistan both piled up record totals in the same test, which ended in a draw on Monday.

Host Zimbabwe was all out for 586 in its first innings of the first test. Cricinfo.com said this exceeded its previous test record of 563-9 at home to West Indies in 2001.

In reply, Afghanistan scored 699 all out, with Rahmat Shah (234) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (246) sharing a 364-run third-wicket stand — a test record for Afghanistan for any wicket. The innings total of 699 beat Afghanistan's previous test record of 545-4 against Zimbabwe in 2021.

Zimbabwe reached 142-4 in its second innings by the end of the match.

The second and last test starts Thursday, also at Bulawayo.

Sri Lanka holds the record for the most runs scored in a test innings with 952-6 declared against India in a drawn test at Colombo in 1997.

