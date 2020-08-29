Record Store Day Highlights: From Charli XCX to Charlie Parker — Plus Billie, Bowie, The Weeknd, John Prine and Tyler, the Creator

How long has it been since the day this year’s Record Store Day exclusive releases were announced, up to the point a good number of them will finally reach stores Saturday, in the first of three substitute “drops” dates?

It’s been this long: When the John Prine boxed set that’s coming out now was originally announced, Prine was still very much alive and well.

Let’s have a moment of silence to commemorate that loss, and all the others that have justifiably put a crimp in collectors’ plans this year, before letting the list-making resume.

This weekend brings the first three of what the presiding org is calling “Record Store Day Drops,” to try to differentiate it in customers’ minds from a normal spring RSD filled with live bands, beer blasts or any of the other attendant hoopla shops offer to bring the party. Variety already spoke with RSD organizers and some of the participating 1,200 stores about the sometimes creative measures they’re taking to keep patrons parceled out, including lotteries for prime morning slots, in some cases. If that all seems too complicated and you’re not an early bird anyway, know that you can probably show up at your local outlet later in the afternoon (or in days to come) without having to worry about anything more complicated than which of your masks is going to look most gnarly to the grizzled store clerks.

The drops happening on the last Saturdays of August, September and October were supposed to be evenly divided, but for reasons detailed in our story (mainly, some labels couldn’t hold off on releasing that long-shelved product any longer), this first drop is a little more top-heavy, with about 175 of the 385 releases that will come out over the three months. (A few that were supposed to come out in April, like Neil Young’s “Homegrown,” couldn’t wait and already hit stores.)

Here’s a selective sampling of some of the most covetable items from this round:

Billie Eilish, “Live at Third Man Records”

(Quantity: 17,000.) At what point do you stop calling something a limited edition — somewhere maybe beneath 17,000, which is probably the highest announced pressing figure for anything in the 13-year history of RSD? And yet it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see this disappear quickly off shelves. There was already one semi-legendary issuance of this LP, previously only available at Jack White’s two physical Third Man locations in very limited quantities. Besides the massive uptick in available numbers, this quick reissue on her home label, Interscope, trades the original green vinyl for “Ocean Eyes” blue (so don’t worry, your previous copy is still a collectors’ item) and throws in a poster. The music itself? Recorded acoustically with Finneas at Third Man’s tiny Blue Room late last year, it’s as intimate and ideal as you’d hope, and a good way for her younger fangirls and parental fanboys to bond around the turntable during the pandemic.

Robyn, “Robyn”

(Quantity: 2,000.) When Robyn’s “Body Talk” was issued in a special two-LP edition for RSD in 2019, it was hard to find a copy of it anywhere on the morning of the event, and copies on eBay a year and a half later go for $175 pretty much at a minimum. So for this similar edition of Robyn’s brilliant 2005 self-titled career breakthrough, you’d think her label might have learned from that and pressed it in higher quantities. No — still just 2,000, so apparently they like it that low. It doesn’t include much in the way of rarities, but does feature the two bonus tracks from the time, Prince’s “Jack U Off” and “Dream On,” and throws in fresh cover artwork to change it up just enough that there will be tears on the record store floor as well as dance floor for those who don’t get their masked selves down to the shop in the a.m.

David Bowie, “I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74)” and “ChangesNowBowie”

(Both releases simultaneously available in LP and CD formats. Quantities not revealed.) Even in death, Bowie seems to reign as the King of Record Store Day, as very few of the events pass (even the Black Friday baby RSDs) without the Thin White Duke reappearing on vinyl. This time around, there are two, and the one that’s stirred the most interest is “I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74),” highly sought after because it documents a very brief period in his live career — a 17-show mini-tour between tours, basically — when he was as laser-focused on soul as he was on the “Young Americans” album, which he’d recorded but not yet released at the time. Variety has not previewed the recording, which is said by those who have to be slightly rougher than some of the other superlative live sets that have come out for RSD. It’s such a fascinating and fleeting moment being captured, we almost wouldn’t care if it’d been cleaned up from a wax cylinder. “ChangesNowBowie,” meanwhile, is a much later iteration of Bowie, a nine-track set recorded live in the studio for the BBC for a 50th birthday special, mostly acoustically. The Bowie catalog’s overseers couldn’t wait to let fans have this one, and so a digital version was already released to the web over the summer. But, previously streamable or not, you can be certain the faithful will be going station to station to land this one as well. The big question for fans is, how many of these will be out in the field? It’s the first time Rhino has issued a Bowie album as an RSD Exclusive on both LP and CD, so we think they’d do enough as one-time pressings to meet demand. Just in case, thogh, some of us are getting up at zero o’clock.