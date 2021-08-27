Record in single-day COVID-19 vaccinations as India crosses 1-crore mark

India administered more than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the start of the inoculation drive.

As of 10 pm, 1,00,64,032 vaccine doses were registered with Uttar Pradesh reporting the highest 28 lakh-plus vaccinations on Friday.

With this, August is India's biggest vaccination month crossing 15 crore doses so far -higher than 13.45 crore doses administered in July and 11.97 crore doses in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted saying, "Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success."

In another significant achievement, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore (62,09,43,580) doses, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm. The final report for the day would be compiled by late night, the ministry said.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier said, "Congratulations to the citizens as India today administers historic 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccines until now - and still counting."

On 17 August, over 88 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered across the country.

A total of 23,72,15,353 people in the age group of 18-44 years have received the first dose and 2,45,60,807 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive, according to the health ministry.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

With inputs from PTI

