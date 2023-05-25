Record producer who’s worked with Rihanna, Katy Perry, lists CA estate. Check it out

He’s worked with musical A-listers like Rihanna and Katy Perry, and now Stargate record producer Mikkel Eriksen is putting his custom-designed equestrian estate in the Golden State on the real estate market.

But it will cost you $14.95 million for the Pacific Palisades jewel.

“Welcome to this exquisite Scandinavian Ranch, located in the highly sought-after Sullivan Canyon,” the listing on Compass describes. “Upon entering the private double gates, you will be greeted by lushly landscaped grounds that will transport you into a tranquil oasis.”

What’s unique about the four-bedroom, six-bathroom home comes from its high-end features, including:

Full tennis court

Meditation pavilion

Pebble pool

Spa with infrared sauna

Wellness center

Horse stable

High ceilings

Outdoor fireplace

“Old Oak is a totally unique experience,” listing agent Cindy Ambuehl said in a news release.

“There are few properties on huge lots with fully lit tennis courts. There are few properties with a complete wellness center with infrared sauna and cold plunge. There are few properties with an 8th deep large pool and spa. There are very few properties with character using only high end finishes and fixtures. Few homes have the perfect floor plan and abundance of light. There are very few properties that allow you to keep horses in your own backyard. No other property has all of the above.”

The 5,127-square-foot residence is considered a “modern ranch masterpiece” and was designed by Montalba Architects, the geniuses behind Soho House.

Eriksen started Stargate with music producer Tor E. Hermansen in Norway, and the company has collaborated with some of the biggest music artists in the world since 1996.

