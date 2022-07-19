Record numbers of people using food banks need more government support, advocates warn

·4 min read
Volunteers with the Daily Bread Food Bank prepare food for distribution at its Toronto warehouse two years ago. In June, Daily Bread and its member agencies saw 171,631 visits, the most in a single month. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)
Volunteers with the Daily Bread Food Bank prepare food for distribution at its Toronto warehouse two years ago. In June, Daily Bread and its member agencies saw 171,631 visits, the most in a single month. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

Governments need to step in to help the tens of thousands of people who've been forced to use Toronto-area food banks for the first time due to soaring housing costs, rising inflation and stagnant incomes, food policy experts and advocates warn.

The Daily Bread Food Bank says it saw 171,631 visits in Toronto in June alone — a record-high number that it says is only expected to keep growing, with nearly 8,000 new clients last month..

"We've never serviced this many people in a single month, and it's part of a trend that we're watching rise month-over-month," said Diane Dyson, the organization's interim vice-president of research and advocacy.

The monthly average number of users before the pandemic was about 60,000, Daily Bread estimates. Experts say many people who are new to food banks are caught in a cycle of rising prices, with Canada's inflation rate spiking at its fastest pace in almost 40 years, hitting 7.7 per cent in May, according to Statistics Canada. Food prices are also a major factor, increasing by 9.7 per cent over the past year. Meanwhile, people's wages aren't keeping up.

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

"While we have also seen a record number of donations, we are purchasing more food than ever before," Dyson told CBC Toronto.

Before COVID-19, Dyson said the charity would buy about $1.5-million worth of food in one year. Now it's spending approximately $13 million yearly.

Many using food banks for the first time have one or more jobs, she added.

Dyson said at the beginning of the pandemic, Daily Bread received some money from the federal government. But with no funding currently available to food banks, it is relying solely on donations from individuals and private organizations.

Policy solutions needed, not more food banks

She said it's important to look at long-term solutions.

"Food banks will never be able to meet the entire need of hunger and food insecurity in our city," Dyson said.

"We have to make sure that living wages are living wages, that housing is affordable, that social assistance supports a good life."

Mustafa Koc, a sociology professor at Toronto Metropolitan University and the director of the Centre for Studies in Food Security, agrees.

"My fear is that if we will be hit by what we call stagflation — both economic slowdown while inflation continues," Koc said.

"Then we will have far worse problems. And that's why we need policy solutions as food banks themselves suggest. Not more food banking."

Evan Mitsui/CBC
Evan Mitsui/CBC

Koc said he hopes the Canadian Food Policy Advisory Council, which was created by the federal government last year to help tackle food challenges, will push for policy solutions at a federal level.

"Federal and provincial collaboration will likely result in effective policy solutions. But this is not just a Canadian problem. This is a global problem and we may also need to think about global solutions," he said.

'Ringing alarm bells' 

Valerie Tarasuk, a professor of nutritional sciences at the University of Toronto, says while there may be more people turning to food bank as prices rise and incomes remain generally stagnant, low-income groups are the ones most harshly affected.

"While food banks are the public face of food insecurity or hunger ... those numbers represent a very small fraction of the people who are struggling to put food on the table because of a lack of money," Tarasuk said.

"The inflationary pressures that we're seeing in Canada right now can only be making the situation more dire for those people."

Tarasuk said income support programs such as Ontario Works are not providing adequate support to cover basic living costs. She added that working-age adults and families who are in the workforce also don't have incomes that are keeping pace with the rising cost of living.

"These reports on food price inflation should be ringing alarm bells for people at the federal and provincial level," she said.

"The solution to this problem is to take a look at the income sources of the people who are most vulnerable and make sure that at minimum they are indexed to inflation, which in Ontario they're not right now," Tarasuk added.

"[And] also to look for policy levers like the Canada child benefit, to say 'how can we put more money into the pockets of very low income families?'"

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto girl makes miraculous recovery after groundbreaking heart surgery

    At only 12 years old, Mariam Tannous has coped with heart failure and a failed heart transplant. Now, she's the youngest Canadian patient ever to receive a total artificial heart transplant, and it's given her a chance at a normal life.

  • The Weeknd Flies 6-Year-Old Fan Out to Philadelphia Show After Toronto Postponement: 'So Grateful'

    "We're very grateful to be at the forefront of this beautiful story," Blake Prince tells PEOPLE of his son's experience meeting the "Blinding Lights" singer

  • Landlords struggle to evict tenants who turned Toronto homes into rooming houses, owe rent

    Marissa Andersson and Oksana Kravchuk both own properties on the same Toronto street but didn't know one another until they say they discovered a troubling connection. Their tenants, who told the landlords they were in a relationship, built extra bedrooms in their homes without their knowledge, leased them out to other occupants and haven't paid rent in several months, according to allegations filed with Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB). The two landlords say Saeed Aldairi and Melissa T

  • A family of four missed a long-awaited Disney cruise after Air Canada cancelled their flight, joining hundreds of passengers with vacation plans foiled by summer travel chaos

    The $5,500 Disney cruise was purchased as a birthday gift for their two children. Instead, the family spent the holiday weekend stuck at the airport.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • 'Back in the saddle': 2022 Calgary Stampede winds down with near pre-pandemic numbers

    The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Montreal looks for revenge as it hosts Toronto in showdown of struggling MLS teams

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ