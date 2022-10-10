Record numbers of healthy patients stuck in hospital amid care shortage

Laura Donnelly
·5 min read
hospital bed
hospital bed

Record numbers of medically fit hospital patients are stuck in hospital amid growing shortages of care workers to provide help at home, an investigation reveals.

A Telegraph analysis of NHS data shows that six in 10 patients assessed as well enough to leave are not being discharged – a record high.

Experts said thousands of workers were leaving the sector, with many finding better-paid jobs in supermarkets, resulting in a 50 per cent rise in vacancies in the last year.

As a result, wards are full of patients – the vast majority elderly – who have no medical needs, but require help with basic needs like washing and cooking.

Hospitals cannot discharge such patients without a care plan, with many short of staff to carry out such checks.

On Monday night, charities warned that hospitals are “grinding to a halt” because they are unable to discharge medically healthy patients, in a crisis which is rapidly deteriorating as winter approaches.

Charities said the care sector was “on its knees” with one in ten posts now vacant.

The NHS figures show on average 13,338 patients a day were stuck in hospital without medical need in August.  The figure makes up 60.3 per cent of all medically fit patients – a rise of more than 3,000 from the 54 per cent when the measure began being tracked last December.

It comes amid pressure on Liz Truss to detail plans to divert billions of pounds to social care.

The Prime Minister has said that around £8 billion will go from the NHS to the care sector.

So far the Government has announced a £500 million “discharge fund” for social care to help ease the crisis, but it was immediately met with warnings that it was “too little, too late”.

A Department of Health taskforce is examining ways to expand international recruitment of health and care workers, with Therese Coffey, the Health Secretary, this week saying that plugging the gaps is far more important than where staff come from.

But it is also an area rife with political tensions – with Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, among those pushing for overall immigration to be reduced – and follows intense debate about how best to reduce dependency on benefits and encourage more work in key sectors where vacancies are soaring.

The figures show the number of people stuck in hospitals for want of care elsewhere is significantly higher than it was last winter, when the measure started being tracked.

The NHS statistics for August show that, on average, 22,217 patients each day were assessed and found well enough to be sent home. But just 8,829 were actually discharged, the figures show – leaving 60.3 per cent stuck on wards. Last December, when the figures were first collected, there were an average of 19,005 patients fit for discharge each day.  Of those, 8,710 - 54.2 per cent – were actually sent home.

Research has found lack of home care is the biggest reason for such delays, followed by lack of places in rehabilitation centres or care homes.

It follows warnings that thousands of care workers are choosing higher-paid jobs stacking supermarket shelves, with a 52 per cent rise in care vacancies over the last year.

A report by Skills for Care in August warned of 165,000 staff care vacancies in 2021/22.

Data also shows spiralling numbers of NHS “bed days” lost to patients who should have been sent home at least three weeks before.

These figures show an extra 114,211 extra days spent in hospital in August for those who should have been discharged at least 21 days sooner. The figure is up one third since records started being collected in April.

‘Disastrous’ impact on elderly

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said the situation was “dramatically” deteriorating.

“For these figures to be so bad during the summer suggests we could be heading into a real crisis in the winter, because there’s an obvious risk that as the pressures on the NHS and social care intensify, delayed discharges could get even worse,” she said.

Ms Abrahams said needless time spent on hospital wards could have a “disastrous” impact on recovery of the elderly, “as well as leading hospitals to grind to a halt.”

It comes as health officials say that inflation and rising wage bills will leave the NHS facing a budget shortfall of up to £7 billion next year.

The NHS chief financial officer suggested that investment in cancer, GP services and mental health treatment could now face cuts.

Health officials are urging those eligible for Covid jabs to come forward, as infections rose by one quarter in a week, while numbers in hospital are rising.

The Office for National Statistics warned of a “marked” rise in cases among over 70s.

All over 65s are being urged to come forward for autumn boosters, with less than half of those eligible having received the latest jab.

‘Patients will suffer even more’

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said diverting funds from the NHS to social care could mean “patients will suffer even more than they are at the moment.”

“Taking funds from one system that is struggling to bolster another system that is also in difficulty will not resolve the long-term, embedded problems both health and social care suffer from,” she said.

Saffron Cordery, interim chief executive of NHS Providers, said: “The Government’s £500 million to help free ‘blocked’ hospital beds is welcome but this money is coming from already squeezed NHS budgets. Social care needs a long-term financial settlement and a long-term plan for fundamental reform.”

An NHS spokesman said: “These figures are yet another reminder of the difficulties faced by NHS staff in ensuring patients are able to be discharged, impacting on patient flow through the system and capacity in A&E. We continue to support work for patients to be discharged into the community or social care in a timely manner – not just because it is better for them and their recovery, but because it helps free up beds and staff for the patients who need them most.”

Latest Stories

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Vancouver Whitecaps looks to Stephanie Labbé, new GM of women's programs, to renew club's image

    The Vancouver Whitecaps are hoping the hiring of former national team goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé will not only improve the club's image but will be a step toward building a women's professional soccer league in Canada. The 35-year-old recently retired Olympic gold and bronze medalist was introduced on Thursday in the new position of general manager of Whitecaps women's programs. Labbé took the opportunity to address a damning report on sexual misconduct and abuse in U.S. women's soccer and the N

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Joy Drop: OK Blue Jays, let's play ball!

    Friends, what an absolutely fabulous fall Friday. Let's get to it! I have been elated that I got a chance to go apple picking last weekend with some family. MacIntosh apples are absolutely the best. I don't bake a lot but I do make a fantastic apple crisp. Here's a little micro vlog I created about my day! I was so happy to get out there and grateful my sister-in-law, Shalah, organized it because autumn is by far my favourite season. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the playoffs! Their first game is

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged