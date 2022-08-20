Record number of vehicles hit Atascadero streets as Hot El Camino car cruise returns
A record number of classic cars, motorcycles and other vehicles rolled through the streets of downtown Atascadero on Friday evening as the Hot El Camino Cruise Nite and Cruisin’ Weekend returned for its 29th year, organizers said.
“Over 500 cruisers slowly cruised El Camino Real Friday evening,” said Terri Banish, Atascadero’s deputy city manager.
“Only 390 cruisers participated at the 2021 event.” she said, and the cruise was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Banish said an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people lined the sidewalks on Friday to watch a parade of vehicles including hot rods, trucks and tractors.
The weather was hot — reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit at one point — but there was enough shade on one side of El Camino Real to cool the crowds. The mood was joyful as people covered their ears at the roar of the engines and kids skateboarded and rode electric scooters.
Cruisin’ Weekend highlights include the Mid-State Cruizers Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Atascadero Lake Park. About 200 vehicles will be on display, Banish said.
Dancing in the Streets. will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area.
In store is live music, dancing, food trucks and beer, wine and cider.
“We’ll have four different bands that are pretty amazing,” Banish said, as well as performances by the Atascadero High School cheer team and show choir and San Luis Obispo’s Academy of Dance and appearances by Miss California Mid-State Fair and her court.
The Mid-State Cruizers Car Show and Dancing in the Streets are both free to attend.
For more information, call 805-470-3360 or visit visitatascadero.com/events.