Record number of UK firms plan imminent price rises - live updates

James Warrington
·7 min read
BCC UK firms price rises inflation cost-of-living crisis energy bills Russia
BCC UK firms price rises inflation cost-of-living crisis energy bills Russia - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A record number of UK companies are planning to increase their prices imminently in a sign the worst is yet to come in the cost-of-living crisis.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce found almost two-thirds of firms now expect to raise prices over the next three months, rising to 80pc in the retail, construction and manufacturing sectors.

The lobby group said its survey was flashing warning signals, with sales and confidence weakening amid higher energy prices, wage bills, fuel and raw material costs.

Three-quarters of companies said they had no plans to increase investment and more than a quarter now predict a drop in profits.

The Bank of England has warned inflation will peak at over 11pc later in the year as Russia's war in Ukraine exacerbates the energy crisis.

It came as a report from the Resolution Foundation found the poorest British families had been left “brutally exposed” to the cost-of-living crunch after almost two decades of income stagnation.

Adjusted for inflation, the disposable income of a typical household grew just 0.7pc annually in the 15 years before the Covid pandemic, while the poorest fifth of the population were no better off at all.

08:37 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has staged a strong start to the day as markets regained some composure after a torrid first half of the year.

The blue-chip index rose 1pc, boosted by oil stocks as crude prices pushed higher amid supply concerns.

BP and Shell rose 3.6pc and 2.9pc respectively, providing the biggest boost to the index. Harbour Energy was the biggest riser, up over 4pc.

The FTSE 250 inched up 0.1pc. Grafton Group was the biggest laggard, shedding 6.5pc after the building materials supplier announced the departure of its chief executive.

08:33 AM

Germany posts first monthly trade deficit since 1991

Germany has reported its first monthly trade deficit in three decades after exports fell unexpectedly in May.

The shortfall of €1bn (£860m) was the first since 1991, with cross-border sales declining 0.5pc. At the same time, imports rose 2.7pc – much more than anticipated.

The figures highlight the disruption sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine and China's continued Covid lockdowns.

Germany's economy – the largest in Europe – is heavily focused on exports.

08:21 AM

Budget airlines enjoy passenger boost

Ryanair and Wizz Air have both reported a jump in passenger numbers in June as holidaymakers flocked back to travel despite widespread chaos.

Ryanair said the number of passengers it carried tripled to 15.9m compared to last year, while its load factor increased to 95pc.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air carried 4.3m passengers last month – up 180pc year on year.

The numbers come in spite of weeks of travel chaos at airports, with many airlines forced to slash flights due to staff shortages.

08:16 AM

Rush hour chaos as fuel price protests block motorways

Fuel price protest - Tom Wren, SWNS
Fuel price protest - Tom Wren, SWNS

Drivers are facing more chaos during this morning’s rush hour as campaigners blocked motorways in a protest over soaring fuel prices.

Protesters created a rolling blockade along the M4, heading towards the Prince of Wales bridge. Similar demonstrations are also expected in Yorkshire and Essex.

Police warned of “serious disruption throughout the day”, with motorists urged to stay at home where possible.

It comes amid growing discontent about the surging cost of petrol and diesel on petrol station forecourts, which has been driven higher by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

But motoring groups have complained that pump prices have remained high even after wholesale costs began to fall back.

Howard Cox, founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign, said:

These are not just demonstrations against the record excruciatingly high petrol and diesel prices that rise each and every day.

They are also about the sickening chronic manipulation of pump prices and the complete lack of scrutiny by our out of touch Government, in allowing unchecked petrol and diesel profiteering to run rife.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open, providing some much-needed relief to stocks after last week's sell-off.

The blue-chip index rose 0.9pc to 7,231 points.

07:53 AM

Poorest families 'brutally exposed' to price rises

Meanwhile, there's a damning report out this morning from the Resolution Foundation showing that almost two decades of income stagnation has left the poorest British families "brutally exposed" to the current crisis.

The think tank said too many families faced the current crisis already struggling with low incomes, scant savings and ungenerous welfare support.

Adjusted for inflation, the disposable income of a typical household grew just 0.7pc annually in the 15 years before the Covid pandemic, and the poorest fifth of the population were no better off at all.

It blamed an abysmal productivity performance that has depressed pay levels and entrenched decades of inequality.

A typical wage would be £9,200 higher today had pay continued to grow as it did before the 2008-09 financial crisis.

07:48 AM

BCC: Red lights are flashing

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the BCC warns "the red lights on our economic dashboard are starting to flash".

Nearly every single indicator has seen a deterioration since our last survey in March. Business confidence has taken a significant hit and fears over inflation and cost pressures are at new record highs.

07:45 AM

UK firms to raise prices further

Good morning. 

It seems the cost-of-living crisis has much further to run as a record number of UK companies are planning imminent price increases.

Almost two-thirds of firms expect to raise prices over the next three months, according to the British Chambers of Commerce. This rises to 80pc in the retail, construction and manufacturing sectors.

The respondents cited concerns about higher energy prices, wage bills, fuel and raw material costs, while the BCC warned the "red lights were starting to flash" on its economic dashboard.

Meanwhile, a report from the Resolution Foundation found the poorest British families had been left “brutally exposed” to the cost-of-living crunch after almost two decades of income stagnation.

Adjusted for inflation, the disposable income of a typical household grew just 0.7pc annually in the 15 years before the Covid pandemic, while the poorest fifth of the population were no better off at all.

5 things to start your day

1) Boris Johnson urged to back bid for factory at heart of Britain’s food supply: Last-minute appeal for Boris Johnson to smooth path for takeover of fertiliser plant before August shutdown

2) City banks defy Brussels to out-earn French rivals: British banks have made more profit than French rivals for the first time since 2015, despite efforts by EU officials to shift more jobs out of London and onto the continent post-Brexit.

3)  Tesla loses $440m as Elon Musk's Bitcoin bet sours: carmaker's $1.5bn investment sheds value amid cryptocurrency plunge

4) RAF's flagship drone squadron has no dronesThe RAF’s flagship drone trials squadron owns no drones and has carried out no in-house trials with the uncrewed craft in the two years of its existence.

5) Roger Bootle:  Public sector pensioners will be the winners from this inflation disaster

What happened overnight

Asian markets were mixed and oil fell as traders fret over a possible recession caused by central bank interest rate hikes aimed at fighting soaring inflation.

Hong Kong dropped while Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei and Jakarta were also down.

However, Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, Taipei and Wellington rose.

Coming up today

Corporate: No scheduled updates

Economics: Producer price index (EU)

