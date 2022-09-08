Record number of homeowners lock in to long-term mortgages

Alexa Phillips
·2 min read
house mortgages interest rates
house mortgages interest rates

Homeowners have taken out the most five-year mortgages on record in a bid to protect themselves from soaring interest rates.

Five-year deals now make up 60pc of all sales, up from 45pc last year, according to Nationwide building society. This is the highest level since records began in 2010.

Concerned borrowers are jumping on the opportunity to lock in their repayments, with interest rates expected to keep rising into next year.

Banks and building societies normally charge a premium for mortgages with fixed rates over longer periods, but have increasingly offered cheaper five-year deals, making it a more cost-effective option.

The lowest five-year mortgage for buyers with 40pc equity is at 3.14pc, compared with 3.24pc for a two-year deal, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst.

On average, borrowers pay 4.33pc on new five-year deals, compared with 4.24pc on two-year deals.

Simon Gammon, of mortgage broker Knight Frank Finance, said homeowners are looking to lock in mortgage rates for a longer period of time.

“People are having shocks when they come to the end of their current deal. They're seeing what the rates are now compared to what they've been used to paying, and all the market indices and sentiment suggests that rates are going to continue to go up.”

He added that borrowers are afraid they may be hit with higher repayments if they only sign fixed deals for two years, which “doesn’t feel long enough to be out of these troubles”.

“People are going, ‘how long can I get this current rate for? Because I can only see it going up’,” he said.

Rates on two-year mortgages have increased by 1.86 percentage points in the past year, following a 1.65 percentage point rise in the Bank of England’s base rate.

The picture is similar for five-year deals, which now charge borrowers 1.7 percentage points more on their repayments.

Mark Dyason, of Edinburgh Mortgage Advice, another broker, said: “If we look at two-year deals [costing] nearly the equivalent of a five-year deal, what interest rate are we going to be offering you in two years’ time? In the current expectations, it won't be lower than today.”

