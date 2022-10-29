Record number of cancer patients face over two-month waits to start urgent treatment

Amanda Pritchard - Jacob King/PA

Record numbers of cancer patients are facing waits of more than two months to start treatment despite an urgent referral, an investigation reveals.

Data tracking in England since the start of the pandemic shows a doubling in the number of people facing such waits, despite a confirmed diagnosis.

Charities said the findings were "deeply concerning", leaving too many people in an "unbearable situation".

The NHS statistics show that by the end of August, more than 4,200 cancer patients had not started treatment, despite a wait of more than two months since they were urgently referred by GPs.

The figure is more than twice the 1,958 figure recorded in February 2020, and only covers patients who had a confirmed diagnosis with cancer.

The weekly statistics show continued growth in some of the most serious backlogs, despite repeated pledges. In the last year alone, the figure has risen by almost 50 per cent.

'Deeply concerning'

Minesh Patel, the head of policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "These figures are deeply concerning. We are more than two years on from the pandemic and the backlog of people waiting for cancer care in England continues to grow.

"These delays are having a devastating effect on people left waiting for months for news about their diagnosis, test results or for their treatment to start. It can be truly unbearable."

Over the last decade, the number waiting at least a month to start treatment after a decision to treat has risen by 500 per cent, the charity warned.

"Looming winter pressures threaten to worsen an already impossible situation for both healthcare professionals and patients," Ms Patel said.

"The Government must urgently intervene to ensure people receive the care they desperately need before it’s too late.

"This includes guaranteeing that cancer budgets will be not be hit and providing the funding that overstretched services need now.

"Without this, the situation for people living with cancer will only go from bad to worse and patients will continue to pay the price for a situation completely out of their control."

Urgent referrals for cancer hit new high

NHS data released last week showed that 38,000 fewer patients received a cancer diagnosis in England during 2020 - a 12 per cent drop on the previous year.

The statistics show the total number of urgent referrals for cancer has also hit a new high, with more than 255,000 cases in August - up from 190,369 in February 2020.

It follows concerns about a backlog of missed diagnoses among patients who failed to come forward for fear of being a burden on the NHS, and those who struggled to access services.

Analysis suggests that at least 22,000 fewer patients have undergone cancer treatment than would have been expected since the start of the pandemic, with concern that delays will worsen Britain’s already poor record for survival.

The latest data shows that performance against two-week targets for patients with suspected cancer to see a consultant is among the worst on record.

In August, 62,000 patients waited longer than two weeks - the highest monthly figure yet - as performance dipped to 75.6 per cent against a target of 93 per cent.

NHS cancer targets state that urgent referrals should start treatment within two months. But the target has been continuously missed for more than six years, with performance of less than 62 per cent in August against a target of 85 per cent.

'Woefully under-resourced'

This summer, Sir Mike Richards, the former cancer tsar, warned that diagnostic services were "woefully under-resourced", raising concerns that attempts to boost survival would be set back if funds were diverted to pay for staff pay rises.

Since then, health chiefs have said they have to find an extra £7 billion in efficiency savings, which could affect services such as cancer. It is part of efforts to save a total of £20 billion.

In July, the head of the NHS wrote to all hospital chief executives urging them to take urgent action to reduce the number of cancer patients waiting two months for diagnosis or treatment.

Amanda Pritchard said that progress is "critically important", and warned that 85 per cent of patients waiting more than two months are awaiting diagnostic tests.

When she wrote the letter, around 27,000 patients were stuck in the backlog. Since then, the figure has continued to rise, reaching 32,614 by the end of August.

The UK was already languishing at the bottom of international cancer league tables before the pandemic. Data published by the World Health Organisation in 2019 found that Britain had the lowest survival rates for five in seven common cancers compared to a number of other high-income countries.

NHS officials are rolling out a network of 160 community diagnostic centres, or "one-stop shops", as part of efforts to speed up diagnosis and treatment.

'Cancer survival is at an all-time in England'

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We understand how vital it is for patients to be treated as soon as possible especially when faced with a cancer diagnosis. That is why the NHS continued to prioritise cancer treatment throughout the pandemic.

"During August, 92 per cent of people started cancer treatment within a month of referral and we are working at pace to improve this rate and outcomes for cancer patients across England.

"This includes opening over 80 community diagnostics centres which have delivered over two million addition scans, tests and checks."

An NHS spokesperson added: "Cancer survival is at an all-time high in England, while GP referrals are close to 120 per cent of pre-pandemic levels which means more people are getting checked for cancer than ever before.

"The NHS is rapidly expanding diagnostic treatment capacity, with priority given to cancer, and has written to trusts with the longest backlogs asking them to urgently set out plans to cut cancer waits – while helping them redesign their care to meet increased demand."