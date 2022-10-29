Record number of cancer patients face over two-month waits to start urgent treatment

Laura Donnelly
·5 min read
Amanda Pritchard - Jacob King/PA
Amanda Pritchard - Jacob King/PA

Record numbers of cancer patients are facing waits of more than two months to start treatment despite an urgent referral, an investigation reveals.

Data tracking in England since the start of the pandemic shows a doubling in the number of people facing such waits, despite a confirmed diagnosis.

Charities said the findings were "deeply concerning", leaving too many people in an "unbearable situation".

The NHS statistics show that by the end of August, more than 4,200 cancer patients had not started treatment, despite a wait of more than two months since they were urgently referred by GPs.

The figure is more than twice the 1,958 figure recorded in February 2020, and only covers patients who had a confirmed diagnosis with cancer.

The weekly statistics show continued growth in some of the most serious backlogs, despite repeated pledges. In the last year alone, the figure has risen by almost 50 per cent.

'Deeply concerning'

Minesh Patel, the head of policy at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: "These figures are deeply concerning. We are more than two years on from the pandemic and the backlog of people waiting for cancer care in England continues to grow.

"These delays are having a devastating effect on people left waiting for months for news about their diagnosis, test results or for their treatment to start. It can be truly unbearable."

Over the last decade, the number waiting at least a month to start treatment after a decision to treat has risen by 500 per cent, the charity warned.

"Looming winter pressures threaten to worsen an already impossible situation for both healthcare professionals and patients," Ms Patel said.

"The Government must urgently intervene to ensure people receive the care they desperately need before it’s too late.

"This includes guaranteeing that cancer budgets will be not be hit and providing the funding that overstretched services need now.

"Without this, the situation for people living with cancer will only go from bad to worse and patients will continue to pay the price for a situation completely out of their control."

Urgent referrals for cancer hit new high

NHS data released last week showed that 38,000 fewer patients received a cancer diagnosis in England during 2020 - a 12 per cent drop on the previous year.

The statistics show the total number of urgent referrals for cancer has also hit a new high, with more than 255,000 cases in August - up from 190,369 in February 2020.

It follows concerns about a backlog of missed diagnoses among patients who failed to come forward for fear of being a burden on the NHS, and those who struggled to access services.

Analysis suggests that at least 22,000 fewer patients have undergone cancer treatment than would have been expected since the start of the pandemic, with concern that delays will worsen Britain’s already poor record for survival.

The latest data shows that performance against two-week targets for patients with suspected cancer to see a consultant is among the worst on record.

In August, 62,000 patients waited longer than two weeks - the highest monthly figure yet - as performance dipped to 75.6 per cent against a target of 93 per cent.

NHS cancer targets state that urgent referrals should start treatment within two months. But the target has been continuously missed for more than six years, with performance of less than 62 per cent in August against a target of 85 per cent.

'Woefully under-resourced'

This summer, Sir Mike Richards, the former cancer tsar, warned that diagnostic services were "woefully under-resourced", raising concerns that attempts to boost survival would be set back if funds were diverted to pay for staff pay rises.

Since then, health chiefs have said they have to find an extra £7 billion in efficiency savings, which could affect services such as cancer. It is part of efforts to save a total of £20 billion.

In July, the head of the NHS wrote to all hospital chief executives urging them to take urgent action to reduce the number of cancer patients waiting two months for diagnosis or treatment.

Amanda Pritchard said that progress is "critically important", and warned that 85 per cent of patients waiting more than two months are awaiting diagnostic tests.

When she wrote the letter, around 27,000 patients were stuck in the backlog. Since then, the figure has continued to rise, reaching 32,614 by the end of August.

The UK was already languishing at the bottom of international cancer league tables before the pandemic. Data published by the World Health Organisation in 2019 found that Britain had the lowest survival rates for five in seven common cancers compared to a number of other high-income countries.

NHS officials are rolling out a network of 160 community diagnostic centres, or "one-stop shops", as part of efforts to speed up diagnosis and treatment.

'Cancer survival is at an all-time in England'

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: "We understand how vital it is for patients to be treated as soon as possible especially when faced with a cancer diagnosis. That is why the NHS continued to prioritise cancer treatment throughout the pandemic.

"During August, 92 per cent of people started cancer treatment within a month of referral and we are working at pace to improve this rate and outcomes for cancer patients across England.

"This includes opening over 80 community diagnostics centres which have delivered over two million addition scans, tests and checks."

An NHS spokesperson added: "Cancer survival is at an all-time high in England, while GP referrals are close to 120 per cent of pre-pandemic levels which means more people are getting checked for cancer than ever before.

"The NHS is rapidly expanding diagnostic treatment capacity, with priority given to cancer, and has written to trusts with the longest backlogs asking them to urgently set out plans to cut cancer waits – while helping them redesign their care to meet increased demand."

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Are the Raptors a top-5 defence in the NBA?

    They've had their ups and downs but Nick Nurse's squad has shown flashes of dominance in the early portions of this season. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Atletico Ottawa's Bassett wins CPL POY and Players' Player of the Year Award

    OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa’s Ollie Bassett won both the Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and the inaugural Players' Player of the Year awards on Friday. Bassett guided Ottawa from worst to first after departing from Pacific FC in the off-season. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder from Northern Ireland led his team with eight goals and was named to the CPL team of the week a league-high 11 times. Atletico Ottawa's head coach Carlos Gonzalez claimed the Coach of the Year Award leading hi

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc